Document was registered with the Civil Police of SP by his wife, who decided not to continue with the criminal investigation

The mayor of Sao Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), stated on Monday (15.Jul.2024) that the police report for domestic violence filed against him by his wife, Regina Carnovale Nunes, was “wrought”.

The document was registered at the 6th Women’s Defense Precinct in February 2011. However, according to the Civil Police, the facts were not represented by the victim and, therefore, the investigation of a possible crime was not carried out. Read the full note below.

In a debate held by UOL and for S. Paulo Newspaperthe current mayor and pre-candidate for re-election said that his wife denied having made the registration.

“Regina already said that she didn’t do it. She hired a lawyer, I even separated the material to give you. The lawyer filed the petition saying that he wanted this police report signed. The police station responded that there is no such police report. [assinado]“he declared.

According to criminal procedure, some crimes require representation to be investigated. That is, the victim must authorize the eventual reported crime to be investigated within 6 months after the occurrence was registered.

Without representation, the facts do not lose validity, but they also cannot be investigated. For the process to continue, the victim would have to make a new report.

O Poder360 contacted the mayor’s office to obtain the document mentioned by him in the interview and a statement, but had not received a response by the time this report was published. The space remains open for any statements.

Understand the case

Information about the existence of the police report was published by the newspaper S. Paulo Newspaper in 2020, during the campaign of Bruno Covas (PSDB) to the City of São Paulo. According to the record, Regina had reported cases of domestic violence, threats and insults in 2011, when the couple allegedly separated “excessive jealousy” of the current mayor.

Today, the two are together and have a daughter. Regina denied any assault to the newspaper. When the report was published, she sent a hand-signed note stating that she had said: “things that are not real” in the police report.

During the debate on Monday (15th July), the mayor became irritated when asked about the matter and said it was a “irresponsibility” bringing such a sensitive topic to light.

Here is the full statement from the São Paulo Civil Police:

“The Civil Police emphasizes that police reports filed, whether online or at physical police stations, are subject to several procedures to ensure their legitimacy. The case in question was filed by the 6th Women’s Defense Precinct in February 2011. At the time, the victim appeared at the specialized unit to report the facts and the report was forwarded to the Embu Guaçu Police Precinct, responsible for the area where the facts occurred. However, there was a need to report the perpetrator, which the victim did not do.”