The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), made veiled criticisms of federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP), his main opponent in the 2024 elections, during a lunch with businesspeople in honor of former president Michel Temer. When talking about deliveries to the capital, he stated that there is no need to “invade anything” to carry out housing programs.

Boulos is the leader of the Homeless Workers Movement (MTST), which demands access to housing through occupations in urban buildings.

“This year, we have R$11.5 billion in investments in the city. Last year, it was 8.5. Next year it will be 13.5. Previously, the biggest investment in 2020 had been 4.1. That’s why we’re carrying out the biggest housing program in the city’s history. You don’t need to invade anything, take anything from anyone, you don’t need to break the law”, he said.

Nunes and Boulos have polarized the dispute in São Paulo. According to a Datafolha survey released at the end of August, the federal deputy has 32%, while the mayor has 24%.

According to people who participated in the lunch, organized by businessman Beto Saad, from the Bandeirantes group, and held at the home of lawyer Nelson Wilians, the event was intended to support Nunes’ candidacy.

Temer praised him, but did not directly mention the municipal elections. He also avoided criticizing the Lula government in his speech. The event was held in celebration of Democracy Day.

Before the event in honor of the former president, Nunes also praised Temer as he left the Vila Nova Star hospital, where he visited former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). At the time, he said that when he began his career in the MDB, he even distributed saints from his coreligionist.