06/07/2024 – 13:22

The defense of the current mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), requested recognition of the default of federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) in a lawsuit for moral damages filed by the MDB member after the parliamentarian accused him of stealing and carrying out schemes in the City Hall of São Paulo. Default occurs when the defendant is cited, but does not appear in the lawsuit to defend himself within the deadline. In a note, the federal deputy’s office said that Nunes is trying to censor him so that the people of São Paulo do not know “the truth about the strong evidence of corruption” in the current administration.

Lawyer Amilcar Ribeiro states in a document attached to the case last Thursday, the 4th, that Boulos was summoned at his home, “where he has been repeatedly summoned in cases promoted by the author himself”.

The positive receipt notice was dated May 11. Ribeiro goes on to state that “the deadline for responding has expired. There has been certification. The defendant was in default and the exceptions to the effect of default do not apply,” the defense attorney cited. By previous decision, federal deputy Boulos was given 15 days to respond from the date of the summons.

Nunes sued Boulos over a statement he made to the podcast Intelligence Ltd. on April 8th of this year. At the time, the federal deputy responded to the processing in the National Congress of the project that prohibits “exits” for prisoners in semi-open regimes.

“So, it is logical that anyone who has committed a crime, especially a violent crime: robbed, killed, raped, must go to jail, as the law says. In fact, this is not enforced with many people, starting with some people, like the mayor of São Paulo, who has clear thefts and is still governing,” said Boulos, according to an excerpt from the initial petition filed by Nunes’ lawyers.

The mayor’s lawyers stated in the initial complaint that it was clear to everyone that Boulos “declared to millions of people that Ricardo Nunes steals from the City Hall of São Paulo. And the circumstance aggravated the offense. The defendant was dealing with criminals who deserved to be jailed and, in this context, said that the author commits a crime as mayor.” The action is in the 19th Civil Court of São Paulo.

IN THE WORDS OF GUILHERME BOULOS, THE DEFENSE

The deputy’s defense will speak out in the proceedings. Mayor Ricardo Nunes does not want the public to know the truth about the strong evidence of corruption in his administration in the city of São Paulo and filed the initial lawsuit in court to try to censure the deputy. Among numerous cases, the Nunes administration spent more than R$4 billion on projects without bidding, with suspected overpricing, and has contracts worth more than R$40 million, also without bidding, with the godfather of the mayor’s own daughter.