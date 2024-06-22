Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/21/2024 – 21:14

In 2024, São Paulo City Hall gave up R$5.2 million in transfers from the State government to welcome homeless residents. The resources would be enough to pay, for a year, for social housing for 114 people in an area managed by Ricardo Nunes (MDB) that is the target of criticism from the Municipal Audit Court (TCM) for the low quality of services provided. At the same time, in three and a half years of management, 688 of the 1,338 social assistance services in the capital were contracted without bidding. The volume, practically half of all contracts closed in the period, cost the municipality R$57.8 million.

When contacted, the City Hall admitted that it had not been able to use all the funds to pay for the daily rates contracted in hotels to accommodate the homeless population. The history of this funding began in March 2022 when the State Social Assistance Council (CONSEAS) approved the release of R$52.2 million from the State Social Assistance Fund (FEAS) for the municipal government to use in partner hotels for shelter homeless people.

The delay in executing the funds by the Municipal Department of Social Assistance (SMADS), however, forced the return of part of the amount to the São Paulo Treasury coffers at the beginning of this year. From March 2022, the city hall had one year to use the funds, which could be extended for another year. During the time that FEAS resources were available to the Nunes administration, TCM considered that the actions to serve this population were not working satisfactorily and demanded improvements. In June last year, the Court gave 60 days for the Municipal Secretariat of Social Assistance and Development to present a plan with proposed solutions to the problem.

The decision required, among other points, improvement of the infrastructure of reception units, transparency of monitoring reports, provision of accounts for services and the adequacy of the number of employees designated for these activities. After the deadline, the department did not provide a response to the Court, and the court issued a warning about the situation of homeless people.

In 2022, when the transfer was made, R$21 million of the total amount was spent. The remainder, R$31.2 million, was reserved for 2023. However, this amount was not fully executed within the 12-month period and R$5.2 million remained, which needed to be returned to the state coffers. The City Hall also informed that it is negotiating with the State government to recover the funds that had to be returned to FEAS.

The R$52 million from FEAS had been transferred after the Homeless Population Census, carried out in 2021, indicated that almost 32 thousand people had nowhere to live in the city, which represents a 30% increase in this population in relation to 2019. There is still no updated survey from City Hall, but other studies indicate that the number has grown.

According to the Brazilian Observatory of Public Policies with the Homeless Population, from the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), in December last year, 64.8 thousand people lived on the streets of the capital. The estimate is based on information from CadÚnico, a federal government system that stores data on low-income families in the country and beneficiaries of social programs.

The member of CONSEAS, the body responsible for the transfer, Edvaldo Gonçalves de Souza says that the City Hall was asked to provide clarifications as to why the amount was not fully executed. “We called City Hall four times to explain why they weren’t using the money, but they left us watching ships. They were going to return R$27 million, but we warned them beforehand. They tried to reschedule the 11.5 million for 2024, but it was not possible to reschedule a second time,” he reports.

Representative of the homeless on the council, he also says that the hotels offered lack adequate facilities. “There are problems with sour food, beds with muquirana, which is the pigeon tick, and broken rooms. This was also charged. The City Hall said that it was not possible to modify the accommodations and did not present any solution. It felt like we were playing advice.” A TCM inspection carried out in November last year detected problems such as mold, lack of cleaning and accessibility.

No-bid contracts and the Kite Association

The Social Assistance and Development Secretariat (SMADS) is one of the most important in municipal management and has a budget of more than R$1 billion annually. Part of these resources have been allocated to contracts without bidding. According to a survey carried out by Estadão, 688 of the 1,338 social assistance services in the capital were contracted without bidding, which corresponds to 52% of the total. Among them, 31 are collaboration terms made through emergency contracting.

Given this situation, City Hall reported that the terms represent “2% of the total in progress at the Secretariat”. “It is important to say that emergency partnerships are provided for in Law 13,019/2014 and were carried out to avoid interruption of an essential service in the event of discontinuation of its provision.” The department did not comment on other types of contracting without bidding.

When there is a bidding process, any company can make offers, as long as it meets the technical requirements for participation in the competition. The bidding aims to choose the company that offers the service at the lowest possible price. Emergency contracts, on the other hand, are restricted to just three competing companies, invited according to the public manager’s discretionary criteria. Exemption from bidding can occur through contract extensions.

“This clearly stands out. Emergency contracting implies exemption from bidding, which exists to ensure greater economy and avoid targeting and fraud. What we have in this case is, at the very least, a warning. At best, we are dealing with a serious planning problem and, consequently, with a loss to public coffers”, assesses the executive director of Transparência Brasil, Juliana Sakai.

This type of procedure was created for exceptional situations in which governments do not have time to place a bid without the problem worsening or causing damage to lives and public property, such as in calamities. This is the case, for example, in Rio Grande do Sul, where heavy rains left 90% of municipalities flooded.

One of the social organizations that works to welcome the homeless population that has benefited the most since last year is the Associação Brasileira de Kites. Although its name only refers to a toy, the entity has obtained R$34.5 million in contracts with the Secretariat of Social Assistance and Development since 2023. Currently, it has five collaboration terms with the department, two of which were signed without bidding. Its monthly revenue from transfers is R$687 thousand. The amount, according to the City Hall, concerns the administration of two Adult Reception Centers, an Institutional Reception Service for Children and Adolescents, a Long-Term Institution for the Elderly and a Social Protection Service for Children and Adolescents Victims of Violence.

Between the beginning of Nunes’ administration, in 2020, and 2022, the association did business only with the Departments of Education and Sports and Leisure. Together, the two departments transferred R$57.7 million to the social organization. Before that, it had no contracts with the City of São Paulo.

The entity’s president is Cristiano Concordio do Nascimento, whose wife, Thalita Miranda, was elected, in 2023, to a seat on the Municipal Social Assistance Council (COMAS), a body that supervises social organizations that provide services to the Secretariat of Assistance and Social Development and participates in the distribution of resources from the department. Thalita is a senior advisor in the user representatives segment, although she is linked to the president Associação Brasileira de Kites and, in posts on social media, promotes her husband’s work.

On its website, the Brazilian Kite Association says it does “work aimed at guiding and preventing accidents with kites” through lectures and workshops. It also mentions “kite workshops in schools, donation of kites and materials for their manufacture and donation of antennas for motorcyclists”.

The entity demonstrates, through events called under the pretext of publicizing social actions, support for the mayor. On the 4th, Nunes was announced as the main attraction of a lunch organized by the association to launch the “Rede Cozinha” project. A banner posted on social media announced: “Lunch with Mayor Ricardo Nunes”. The act was carried out at an address in the east zone.

consulted by Estadão, experts in public law reported that the presence of a mayor’s name in advertising material made by an entity contracted by the public authorities could violate the principle of impersonality in management. “In theory, yes,” said prosecutor Sílvio Antônio Marques. For the professor at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV) Law School, Carlos Ari Sundfeld, the situation is “worrying”, but, however, it would be necessary to prove the existence of an express order from the mayor for the dissemination of advertising or illicit advantage obtained by the entity in order to discuss administrative improbity in the case.

Finally, the City Hall informed in a note that “reception at hotels in the social assistance network has a daily cost of R$125”. “In these spaces, in addition to reception, socio-educational activities are carried out that promote the development of their potential, acquisitions and achievement of autonomy, protagonism and citizenship. Meals are served daily for each guest. In 2023, 11,097 people who were welcomed by the social assistance network services obtained a qualified exit, no longer depending on Social Assistance.” He also reported that the mayor did not attend the lunch and was unaware of the publicity made by the entity.