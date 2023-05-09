Minister Nunes Marques, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), was drawn today (8) to report on the action that questions the constitutionality of provisions of Law 14,182/2021, which authorized the privatization of Eletrobras.

The drawing was carried out electronically by the court’s computer system. There is no deadline for the minister’s decision.

The action was filed on Friday (5) by the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) and challenges the section of the law that deals with the reduction of the Union’s participation in the votes of the company’s board. According to the AGU, the law prohibited a shareholder or group of shareholders from exercising voting power greater than 10% of the number of shares.

In the understanding of the body, the federal government, as a shareholder, was harmed by the norm. The Union owns about 43% of the common shares.

In the petition, the AGU emphasized that the object of the action is not to renationalize Eletrobras, but to protect the public interest and the property rights of the Union.

The privatization of Eletrobras was approved by the National Congress and sanctioned by then President Jair Bolsonaro in 2021.

The company owns a third of the electricity generating capacity installed in the country. The company also owns almost half of the total transmission lines.