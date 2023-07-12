Deputy Luciene Cavalcante asks for the opening of an inquiry to investigate the speeches of the congressman against teachers

Minister Kassio Nunes Marques, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), will be the rapporteur for the crime news filed against the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) in the Court. At a pro-gun event held on Sunday (July 9, 2023), the former president’s son Jair Bolsonaro (PL) said there is no difference between a “indoctrinating teacher” and drug dealers.

“There is no difference between an indoctrinating teacher and a drug dealer who tries to kidnap and take our children to the world of crime. Perhaps even the doctrinaire professor is even worse, because he will cause discord within your home, seeing oppression in all kinds of relationships. He says that the father oppresses the mother and the mother oppresses the child and [que] that institution called family has to be destroyed”, he declared at the National Pro-Weapons for Freedom Meeting.

In response to the congressman’s statement, congresswoman Luciene Cavalcante (Psol-SP) filed a criminal notice with the Supreme Court asking for an investigation to be opened against Eduardo. According to Cavalcante, the speech is a hate speech against teachers and encourages supporters of the deputy to attack or intimidate professionals in the category.

“The speech in question is an invitation for listeners to act against teachers, to prevent them from teaching content that is not accepted by their worldview. It is important to contextualize that the speech was made at a pro-firearms event at a time in the country with recurrent violent attacks on schools and teachers”, says part of the request. Here’s the full (207 KB).

As rapporteur of the petition, Nunes Marques will be responsible for analyzing the process, requesting information and presenting a report on the action to the other Ministers of the Court. The minister is one of the 2 nominated by Eduardo’s father, the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), to the STF. The other is André Mendonça.

Other reactions

On Monday (July 10), the Minister of Justice and Public Security, Flávio Dinodetermined that the Federal Police (Polí

cia Federal) analyze the speeches made at the arms event in Brasilia. “Purpose is to identify evidence of possible crimes, notably incitement or apologies for criminal acts”, he said in his profile on twitter.

Psol deputies responded to Eduardo’s speech and announced that they will present actions against the deputy at the Council of Ethics of the Chamber and at the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic).

Leader of Psol in the Chamber, Guilherme Boulos (SP) defended the impeachment of the congressman’s mandate, which is already the target of representation in the Ethics Council. To the PGR, the deputy Sâmia Bomfim (Psol-SP) sent a representation “for crimes with collective damages to Brazilian teachers”.