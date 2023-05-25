Minister will occupy chair left by Ricardo Lewandowski; joined the Court as a substitute since 2021

The minister of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) Nunes Marques will be sworn in this Thursday (May 25, 2023), from 10 am, as an effective member of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court). The magistrate will occupy the vacancy left by Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired in April this year.

Nunes had been participating in TSE sessions as a substitute since August 2021. His name was approved by the STF to occupy the titular chair last Wednesday (May 17, 2023). Minister Rosa Weber made the announcement before the resumption of the trial against the former senator Fernando Collor (PTB).

Lewandowski was also vice-president of the TSE. Therefore, with the position vacant, in addition to the inauguration, elections will be held this Thursday (May 25). Pursuant to article 119 of the Constitution, the Electoral Court elects the president and vice president from among ministers from the STF.

The TSE, the body responsible for the Electoral Justice of the country, is composed of 7 members, namely:

3 ministers of the Federal Supreme Court;

2 ministers of the Superior Court of Justice; It is

2 lawyers appointed by the STF and appointed by the President of the Republic.

In the last week, 2 ministers left the Court: Sérgio Banhos (May 17) and Carlos Horbach (May 18). To fill these vacancies, the TSE must draw up a list of names that is submitted to the STF and, subsequently, to the sanction of the President of the Republic.

The substitutes for Banhos and Horbach will vote on the judgment of the lawsuit that asks for the former president’s ineligibility Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The process deals with the meeting of the former president with ambassadors at the Palácio da Alvorada, in July 2022.