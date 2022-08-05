With the decision, congressman, who was ineligible, can once again contest elections

Minister Nunes Marques, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), suspended this Thursday (4.Aug.2022) the conviction of the senator Acir Gurgacz (PDT-RO). With the decision, the congressman, who was ineligible, can once again contest elections.

Gurgacz was sentenced by the 1st Panel of the STF in 2018 to 4 years and 6 months in prison for crimes against the financial system. He was accused of embezzling funds from a loan with Banco da Amazônia.

Nunes Marques considered that the 1st Panel miscalculated the penalty. With the reduction of the sentence, he continues, the case would be time-barred. Here’s the intact of the decision (197 KB).

“The legal certainty resulting from the res judicata of the condemnatory criminal sentence cannot override a possible remedying an unwanted miscarriage of justice”said the minister.

In 2019, the STF plenary rejected an appeal by the senator against the conviction defined a year earlier by the 1st Panel. At the time, the politician’s defense said that he would have the right to a trial of one more appeal before serving the sentence.

By majority vote, the ministers understood that the instrument used to make the request was inadequate, maintaining the execution of the senator’s sentence.