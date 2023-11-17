Minister carried out a similar procedure to what was done to President Lula last Tuesday (Nov 14) and has a good recovery

Minister Kassio Nunes Marques, from the STF (Supreme Federal Court), performed hip surgery last Tuesday (14.Nov.2023). The procedure is similar to what was carried out in the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) on September 29th. According to information from the STF, he has recovered well from the operation. The minister did not participate in the last session of the Court, on Thursday (Nov 16).