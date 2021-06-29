Minister Kassio Nunes Marques, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), suspended this Monday (June 28, 2021), in an injunction, the breaches of confidentiality of Calia Comunicação, which serves the federal government’s Secom (Secretary of Communication) . The breaches had been authorized by Covid’s CPI (Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry).

The decision responds to a request made by Calia Comunicação, which went to the STF against the decision. The company entered the sights of senators for having brokered the Jair Bolsonaro government with digital influencers in the campaign “Early Care”.

Calia’s defense stated, in a process filed on Sunday (20.Jun.2021), that the breach of confidentiality is a disproportionate measure and says that its contracts with Secom are public and accessible on the Transparency Portal. In addition, the marketing agency said that the diligence could compromise contracts signed with private companies that are not related to the CPI findings.

In response, Marques granted an injunction “to determine the suspension of the deliberation, carried out in the scope of the so-called Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry into the Pandemic, which determined the breach of the banking, fiscal and telematic secrecy of the petitioner. Urgently summon yourself, using, for this purpose, the most expeditious means for its realization. Information is collected. Check out the PGR”, he stated.

The request for the breach of fiscal and banking secrecy of Calia was signed by senator Alessandro Vieira (Cidadania-SE). The congressman said the measure would help the commission investigate “possible outsourcing contracts relating to mass message triggers and other related facts”.

Wanted by power360 to comment on Nunes Marques’ decision, Vieira did not return to the report.

BREACHES OF CONFIDENTIALITY

In all, the CPI approved the breach of confidentiality of 18 people and 3 companies. See the full list:

Filipe Martins, international advisor to the Presidency of the Republic;

Ernesto Araújo, former Minister of Foreign Affairs;

Eduardo Pazuello, former Minister of Health;

Zoser Hardman, former Special Adviser to the Ministry of Health;

Túlio Silveira, representative of Need Medicines;

Paolo Zanotto, physician;

Marcellus Campêlo, former Secretary of Health of Amazonas;

Luciano Dias Azevedo, physician;

Hélio Angotti Neto, Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in

Health Ministry of Health;

Francisco Ferreira Filho, Coordinator of the Amazonas Crisis Committee;

Francisco Emerson Maximiano, partner of Need Medicines;

Francieli Fontana Fantinato, coordinator of the National Immunization Program (PNI);

Flávio Werneck, former advisor for International Relations at the Ministry of Health

Antônio Elcio Franco Filho; former Executive Secretary of the Ministry of Health;

Camile Giaretta Sachetti, former director of the Science and Technology department at

Department of Science, Technology and Strategic Inputs of the Ministry of Health;

Arnaldo Correia de Medeiros, Health Surveillance Secretary of the Ministry of Health

Alexandre Figueiredo Costa e Silva Marques, auditor of the Federal Court of Accounts (TCU);

Mayra Pinheiro, Secretary of Labor Management and Education at the Ministry of Health;

PPR Company – Advertising Professionals Gathered

Calya/Y2 Advertising and Marketing

Artplan Communication

