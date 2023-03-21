Processing of provisional measures has been the reason for an impasse between the Chamber and the Federal Senate
Minister Nunes Marques, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), determined this Monday (20.Mar.2023) that the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), provide information on the progress of MPs (provisional measures) in the National Congress.
The topic has been a reason for an impasse between Lira and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), because of the deadline for approval of MPs.
The minister’s decision comes after a petition presented by the senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) for the Court to determine the immediate resumption of the joint commissions (with deputies and senators) that analyze MPs.
In the writ of mandamus he filed last Tuesday (14.Mar.2023), the toucan states that “inertia” of Lira in the face of the joint act already signed by the Steering Committee of the Senate –and which, therefore, only needs the endorsement of Lira and the other members of the Board of the Chamber for real– is a “outrage” to the Constitution. Here’s the full from Vieira’s petition (491 KB).
The Constitution determines that the National Congress form a joint commission to analyze each provisional measure signed by the President of the Republic, within a period of no more than 48 hours.
In the first months of the covid-19 pandemic, there was a seam with the STF to adopt an exceptional rite and allow MPs to be voted directly in the plenary sessions of the Chamber and, later, the Senate.
The institution of the emergency regime gave Arthur Lira almost absolute power over the text and progress of the provisional measures, since, from then on, it is exclusively up to the mayor to define the rapporteur for the proposals and guide them to a vote.
On February 7, 2023, the leadership of the Senate endorsed a draft of a joint act with the Chamber restoring the processing by the joint committees of all provisional measures published as of January 1 of this year.
Lira resists signing the document. Concerned about the lapse of validity of the President’s MPs Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), the Planalto Palace had to enter the circuit to negotiate an agreement.
One of the proposals at stake to convince Lira was to have a cut-off line on March 1st. Now the line is being drawn for early April. The PMs published before would be voted on in the express regime, directly in plenary. Those signed henceforth would pass through commissions.
