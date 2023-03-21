Processing of provisional measures has been the reason for an impasse between the Chamber and the Federal Senate

Minister Nunes Marques, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), determined this Monday (20.Mar.2023) that the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), provide information on the progress of MPs (provisional measures) in the National Congress.

The topic has been a reason for an impasse between Lira and the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), because of the deadline for approval of MPs.

The minister’s decision comes after a petition presented by the senator Alessandro Vieira (PSDB-SE) for the Court to determine the immediate resumption of the joint commissions (with deputies and senators) that analyze MPs.

In the writ of mandamus he filed last Tuesday (14.Mar.2023), the toucan states that “inertia” of Lira in the face of the joint act already signed by the Steering Committee of the Senate –and which, therefore, only needs the endorsement of Lira and the other members of the Board of the Chamber for real– is a “outrage” to the Constitution. Here’s the full from Vieira’s petition (491 KB).