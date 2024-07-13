Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/13/2024 – 10:31

Pressured to make more gestures towards former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) after the entry of former coach Pablo Marçal (PRTB) into the electoral race, the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), participated this Friday, the 13th, alongside former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, in the launch of the pre-candidacy of Zoe Martínez (PL) for the City Council of São Paulo.

The Cuban influencer and lawyer is the PL’s bet to win between six and eight seats in the Municipal Legislature this year. Born in Cuba, Zoe moved to Brazil at the age of 12 and, at 16, began recording videos sharing her experience in the Central American country. She joined the PL after an invitation from Michelle herself and has the support of federal deputy Bia Kicis (PL-DF) and state deputy Lucas Bove (PL-SP).

Nunes attended the event accompanied by his running mate, former Rota leader Ricardo de Mello Araújo (PL), who used social media to reinforce that the MDB candidate will be the right-wing representative in São Paulo, in a message to Marçal and Bolsonaro’s allies who have been working for the former coach’s candidacy. “The conservative right is showing the way. If anyone has any doubts, these photos show what our president Jair Messias Bolsonaro wants here for São Paulo,” wrote Mello Araújo, when publishing Nunes’ photos at the event.

The former Rota member was promoted to the position against the mayor’s wishes, after Marçal received the medal of “unbreakable”, “immortality” and “inedible” from Bolsonaro and stated that the former president “will not support” Nunes. Nunes’ allies interpreted Bolsonaro’s gesture to the PRTB pre-candidate as a direct message to the mayor, who was reluctant to accept Mello Araújo.

Since the alliance between Nunes and Bolsonaro was established, allies of the former president have expressed discomfort with the way the mayor has handled the partnership, perceiving a distancing and, according to some party members, even an attempt to hide his support, a fact that the mayor vehemently denies. One of the complaints was the lack of posts alongside the former president on his Instagram feed – Nunes used to post his agendas on his stories, which disappear after 24 hours.

Even though he has the support of the former president, the PMDB candidate’s campaign is concerned that the rapprochement with Bolsonaro will negatively impact his results, given that the former president faces a high rejection rate in the city. The strategy of Guilherme Boulos, PSOL’s pre-candidate, has been precisely to polarize the election by associating Nunes with Bolsonarism. However, Marçal’s entry into the race has brought a new concern: the possibility that Bolsonaro, unhappy with the alliance, will break with the mayor and take his voters to another candidate.

This time, the mayor made a point of posting the appearance alongside the former first lady. “We had the inspiring presence of Michelle Bolsonaro, who reinforced the importance of having strong and determined women walking with us, with an active voice in decision-making, in the mission of building the city of our people’s dreams,” wrote Nunes.