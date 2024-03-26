Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/26/2024 – 22:06

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who will seek re-election in this year's electoral dispute, had lunch with the former president of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (PL) this Tuesday, 26th, at the lawyer and spokesperson's apartment by Bolsonaro, Fábio Wajngarten.

Nunes, Bolsonaro and the others present had a feijoada lunch, amid debates about the alliance for this year's election. According to a person present at the lunch, Nunes and Bolsonaro confirmed the union to try to defeat federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), Nunes' main opponent in the dispute for Mayor of São Paulo.

“The conversation was relaxed, sincere, in unison,” one of those present told Estadão. The alliance’s goal is clear: “To defeat the PT, the left, and (Guilherme) Boulos.”

This meeting took place one day after former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro was honored at the Municipal Theater with the title of citizen of São Paulo.

According to recent polls (Datafolha and Paraná Pesquisas), Nunes and Boulos are technically tied, which shows that the election will be close. In third position, according to the surveys, also appears federal deputy Tábata Amaral (PSB).

Nunes' team, however, says they believe that the current head of the Executive Branch will enter the elections as the favorite. He began to be instructed to “be mayor”. The translation: leave the office, make more public agendas and avoid talking about the election.