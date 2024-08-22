Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2024 – 22:00

The current mayor of São Paulo and candidate for reelection, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), received a 57% disapproval rating in a new poll released by AtlasIntel on Wednesday, the 21st. Voters were asked whether they approve or disapprove of the government leaders: President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Governor Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) and the mayor. Nunes had a 28% approval rating, and another 16% of voters did not know how to evaluate him.

Compared to the last Atlas survey, released on August 8, the disapproval rating has worsened, going from 60% and rising 17 percentage points so far. Approval has fallen from 31% to 28%, and the rate of those who “don’t know” has doubled, going from 8% to the current 16%. The current disapproval rate is the same as that measured in June and April of this year. Approval has never been so low since the beginning of the historical series, in December 2023.

The same survey, the first to be released after the registration of candidates and the first debates between the main candidates, also asked voters how they rated the performance of the leaders. Nunes was classified as “bad/terrible” by 42% of voters; as “average” by 40% and as “excellent/good” by only 18%.

Compared to other leaders, Nunes is as poorly rated as Lula, with the same percentage, but the PT member beats him with more than a third of the advantage among those who label his performance with the best rating.

Respondents were also asked to evaluate each of nine areas of municipal urban management, including health, education, public works, urban cleaning, and other topics that gain special attention during election campaigns. All areas received more bad than good evaluations, especially “urban order and public safety,” the worst evaluated on the list and one of the main topics discussed by the candidates for mayor.

Adding “terrible” and “bad”, Nunes’ management performance in the area of ​​security is negatively evaluated by 73% of voters, compared to 10% who consider the job well done (3% “excellent” and 7% “good”). The area with the best evaluation was “culture, tourism and events”, with 8% “excellent” and 18% “good”. Two other areas that received poor evaluations were health, paving of streets and sidewalks and public works.

The survey interviewed 1,803 São Paulo residents aged 16 or older between August 15 and 20. The margin of error is 2 percentage points and the confidence level is 95%. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) under identification SP-02504/2024. Other surveys will be released this week about the São Paulo electoral race, find out which ones.