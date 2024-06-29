Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 06/29/2024 – 13:52

Federal deputy Guilherme Boulos, pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, attacked the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes, and the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio Nunes, in a press conference this Saturday, for, in his words, carrying out a public act, announcement of investments in the São Paulo Metro, which will use resources from the federal government. The event took place last week.

“They announced it, because it’s very easy to do charity with other people’s hats, it’s very easy to inaugurate the plaque with other people’s money. That’s what Ricardo Nunes and Tarcísio are doing, because the federal government is going to provide the resources, the credit, and that’s what we’re going to announce today,” he said.

The work has become the target of political dispute and will receive an event this Saturday afternoon with the presence of Boulos and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to announce the expansion of Line-5 Lilac. “Ricardo Nunes has no authority to talk about institutionality, he is a repeater of Bolsonaro,” he said.

Boulos meets a schedule of events with Lula this Saturday. The first of these, on Saturday morning, was the laying of the cornerstone of the Cidade Tiradentes campus of the Federal Institute of São Paulo (IFSP), as well as the East campus of the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp). He denied that the event had a political character and sought to differentiate it from the Labor Day event, on May 1st, when statements by President Lula in support of him resulted in fines for both for being seen as an early campaign act.

“May 1st was a political event for the trade unions. Today is an official federal government event. I spoke not as a party representative, I spoke representing the group of federal deputies from São Paulo, the most voted group in the State,” he said.

Boulos also criticized Nunes for his statement that he will join the state government’s civic-military school project. “I think it’s regrettable that the current mayor of São Paulo is so carelessly implementing the idea of ​​military schools that the governor is putting forward. If we win the elections in São Paulo, we will stop this,” he said.

Regarding the possibility of José Luiz Datena running for Mayor of São Paulo, he was laconic, but said he respected the decision of the presenter, whom he had invited to be his vice-president last year. “I have a very friendly and respectful relationship with Datena. I think it is absolutely legitimate for him to be a candidate,” he commented.