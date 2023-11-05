Deputy says that the mayor of São Paulo makes “emergency hires without focus”, while “the whole city suffers from the lack of electricity”

The federal deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), which should launch itself as a pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo, criticized the performance of the current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), given the storms that have hit the region since Friday (3.Nov.2023). “In Nuneslândia, for more than 2 years with a full fund and no planning, there are emergency contracts left with no focus or results, while the whole city suffers from the lack of electricity, of trees and [dos] poles knocked down. Everything for re-election, nothing for the people”the congressman wrote this Saturday (Nov 4, 2023) in his account on X (ex-Twitter).