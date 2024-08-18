Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/18/2024 – 17:22

Mayor and candidate for reelection, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), denied having electoral motivations in his official church events and stated, ironically, that “there are people who have now even become Christians” when referring to political opponents. Since the official start of the campaign, on Friday, the 16th, the MDB candidate has already participated in three religious ceremonies. The statements were made this Sunday, the 18th, during a visit to a street market in the peripheral neighborhood of Penha de França, in the East Zone of the city.

On Friday, the first day of the campaign, Nunes attended mass in the Diocese of Santo Amaro. On Saturday, he attended mass at the 2024 Vocational Fair in Interlagos. And this Sunday he opened his agenda with the inauguration of the headquarters of the Deus Proverá Church in Brás.

“There are people who have even become Christians now. I was a councilman for eight years in the Christian Parliamentary Front of the São Paulo City Council. So, it’s already part of my routine; I go to mass every Sunday. It’s part of my daily life. Now, when there are elections, this ends up gaining more visibility, but it’s something I’ve always done,” he said.

Nunes also refuted the allegation that the meeting held with federal deputy Nikolas Ferreira (PL-MG) at Palácio dos Bandeirantes, on Thursday, the 15th, was motivated by the advancement of candidate Pablo Marçal (PRTB) in the electoral polls for the Mayor of São Paulo.

“I’m not worried about Marçal or Nikolas. He came to São Paulo to launch a campaign for a candidate who supports a councilwoman here, and then he was going to have pizza with Tarcísio. [de Freitas, governador de São Paulo]. I took advantage and we went together. Later, the press reported that it was a private event and because of Marçal. What we did there was take advantage of his visit to the city of São Paulo,” he said.

The former coach’s main goal is to capitalize on the pro-Bolsonaro votes in the city, even without the formal support of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who is on the current mayor’s side. The businessman has exploited the uncomfortable alliance between Bolsonaro and Nunes to position himself as the authentic pro-Bolsonaro candidate in the São Paulo election. In June, he even posted on social media about a meeting with the former president in Brasília, when he received the medals of “unbreakable”, “immorrible” and “inedible”.

The candidate for reelection also stated that Bolsonaro’s participation during the electoral race strengthens the campaign, but considered that he wants to focus on issues related to the city, avoiding the nationalization of the elections.

“It’s natural for him to participate. Now, it will depend on his schedule. If it happens to be a day, if there is a schedule in which he is available, he will participate. But during the campaign, I will focus on what is important for the city, discussing the city,” he added.

Nunes’ statements come after Bolsonaro, in an interview, stated that the current mayor is not his “dream candidate.” Even so, the former president said he will maintain the alliance commitment made between them for these elections.