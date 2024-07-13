Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/13/2024 – 12:55

The proposal by former coach Pablo Marçal (PRTB) to create a “cable car belt” to connect the outlying regions of São Paulo to the city center received criticism from Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) last Thursday, the 11th. Without naming the influencer, who is his opponent in the electoral dispute, the MDB member stated that some pre-candidates are “promising crazy plans” and mentioned the idea of ​​the belt.

The mayor’s speech was made during a meeting with more than 500 city council candidates from the 12 parties that will support his reelection. “We managed to get our house in order, everything so that we can have the best next four years in the history of São Paulo, with even more deliveries, and not promising crazy plans that some mayoral candidates irresponsibly make. They are even announcing a cable car,” said Nunes.

During the interview of UOL/FolhaMarçal said that, instead of just worrying about bus fares, he will build a cable car “running through downtown São Paulo”. According to the former coach, this project will be made possible through a public-private partnership, and he says he is already in contact with a Swiss company to make the cable car a reality. “For residents it will be free, those from outside São Paulo will have to pay and we will create tourism in the favelas of São Paulo”, said the influencer, who has also repeated the idea of ​​creating the “world’s largest building” in the capital of São Paulo.

This Friday, the 12th, Nunes raised his voice against another opponent: federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP). On “X” (ex-Twitter), he criticized the leader of the homeless workers movement for having defended, in a debate promoted by the website UOL and the newspaper S.Paulo Newspaperhis opinion that freed federal deputy André Janones (Avante-MG) from accusations of alleged practice of “rachadinha” in the Ethics Council of the Chamber of Deputies.

“Seeing someone who invades to defend the law in the rachadinha case, that’s what Boulos is called,” wrote Nunes, who continued to criticize his opponent. “Boulos knows how to criticize, but he’s very bad at self-criticism. He still defends throwing stones at Fiesp! And he says he’s “matured”. He was 35 when he led that vandalism. Those who don’t mature until they’re 35, do they mature later or are they just putting on a “good guy” mask?” tweeted the PMDB member.