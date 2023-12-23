Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/23/2023 – 17:02

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), who will seek re-election in next year's electoral dispute, committed a gaffe and asked if Gilberto Kassab (PSD), national president of the party and secretary of Government of Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans) , will support you next year. The problem is that the question was asked on a platform at a public event, on the morning of this Saturday, the 23rd, in the East Zone of the capital of São Paulo.

The legislation prohibits the use of public equipment for campaigning, which would constitute misuse of purpose. The simple fact that a future candidate appears on platforms does not constitute political abuse as long as there is no mention of the future electoral period.

Kassab, who was mayor of São Paulo on two occasions (2006-2012), declined to talk. “As it is a public event, I cannot speak. Outside I speak,” he said. Nunes then corrected herself and said that she was referring to support for the current administration, which ends in December 2024. “It’s in the administration, Kassab, not the election.” Kassab then replied “yes”.

“Of course, I can’t ask Bahia, Douglas here if they will be with me in the election, because I can’t do that while in office”, added Nunes who, to free himself from the moment, turned his attention to the order of service of paving and urbanization in Morumbizinho, São Mateus region, East Zone.

Kassab was at the event to state that the PSD will continue with Ricardo Nunes in next year's dispute. “We had a commitment with the PSD councilors and pre-candidates to present the party's position this year. At the end of the year, nothing more fair than fulfilling this commitment. It was a unanimous decision around Ricardo Nunes, because we understand that he is, among the pre-candidates, the most prepared,” he said.

Marta didn't call me and I didn't call Marta, said Nunes

After the event, Nunes stated that she had not yet spoken with the Secretary of International Relations, Marta Suplicy (MDB), about a possible candidacy on the ticket of Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), Nunes' main opponent.

“I didn’t speak to Marta. I found out about this episode through the press. She didn't call me, I didn't call me, because it doesn't make any sense. I trust Marta. It makes no sense for someone who has been in government for three years to have an attitude like that. It's not Marta's profile. She is someone who is doing very important work at the Secretariat of International Relations. I think it is an issue that has been overcome and will only remain in the context of rumors and comments,” she stated.

Regarding a possible reform in the secretariat, Nunes said that there should not be any changes, except among those who will contest next year's election. Anyone who wants to be a candidate must leave their positions at São Paulo City Hall by April, six months before the vote.

Among its secretaries, Carlos Bezerra Jr (PSDB), a licensed councilor who currently holds the Social Assistance Secretariat, and Aline Torres, Secretary of Culture, should leave.

The president of SP Obras, Taka Yamauchi, must also leave his position to run for Mayor of Diadema, in ABC Paulista.

'Ricardo Salles makes noise on social media', says mayor

Asked about federal deputy Ricardo Salles (PL-SP), who expressed discomfort upon learning that his party will support Nunes in next year's campaign, the current mayor stated that he is willing to talk to the parliamentarian.

“I talk to everyone. He is a federal deputy. I've been with him. Ricardo Salles is making noise on social media. The other day, at an event, he sat next to me and talked. Everyone has their own style, but there is no problem talking to them or anyone else. I have always participated in various events and served councilors even from PSOL. I went to start the works in Sapopemba and there were councilors from PSOL and PT there. I'm all for dialogue. If he wishes, I am available to talk. I just can't influence the PL's decisions. I’m happy with the decision they made,” he said.