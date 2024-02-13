Mayor of São Paulo says he trusts that the Judiciary will judge based on evidence; former president supports re-election of emedebista

The mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), said on Monday (12.Feb.2024) that he trusts democratic institutions and the Judiciary when commenting on the PF (Federal Police) operation targeting the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and its allies.

“The Federal Constitution is the guardian of democracy and the principle of presumption of innocence is clear in it. I defend and trust in democratic institutions, as well as trust in the Judiciary. Those under investigation must be heard and Justice must play its role in judging based on evidence and evidence”, said the candidate for re-election to CNN.

Bolsonaro is the target of operation Tempus Veritatis. On Thursday (Feb 8), the PF carried out 33 search and seizure warrants, 4 preventive arrest warrants and 48 alternative measures against the former president and his supporters for an alleged coup attempt to keep him in the Presidency of the Republic. Among the targets is the president of the Liberal Party, Valdemar Costa Neto.

Nunes has the support of PL and Bolsonaro in the electoral campaign for São Paulo City Hall. The party is being investigated as a financier of the alleged coup attempt.

The impact of the operation on the emedebista campaign is still uncertain. One of his main opponents, the federal deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos (Psol) associated Nunes with Bolsonaro in posts on X.

In Publication on Friday (Feb 9), he wrote: “Ricardo Nunes's vice-president will be handpicked by the leader of an attempted coup! We already know what a coup management is capable of doing”.

The former president said on February 1 that he nominated retired colonel and former commander of Rota (Ronda Ostensiva Tobias de Aguiar) Ricardo de Mello Araújo to be vice-president on the ticket with Nunes.

