The current mayor is numerically ahead, with 25.1%; he is followed by the federal deputy (24.7%) and the former coach (21.0%)

A survey released by Paraná Pesquisa this Friday (September 13, 2024) shows that, in the race for mayor of São Paulo, 3 candidates are technically tied. The current mayor, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), has 25.1% of voting intentions. He is followed by federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol), which scores 24.7% and Pablo Marcal (PRTB), with 21.0%. Here is the full of the study (PDF – 572 kB).

The survey was conducted by Paraná Pesquisa from September 9 to 12, 2024. 1,500 voters in the city of São Paulo were interviewed. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 2.6 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-00319/2024. It cost R$20,000. The amount was paid by Paraná Pesquisa.

Here is the 1st stimulated scenario of the 1st round:

Ricardo Nunes (MDB) – 25.1% (in the last survey, it was 23.8%);

Guilherme Boulos (Psol) – 24.7% (in the last survey, it was 23.9%);

Pablo Marcal (PRTB) – 21.0% (in the last survey, it was 21.3%);

Tabata Amaral (PSB) – 7.9% (in the last survey, it was 7.1%);

Datena (PSDB) – 7.1% (in the last survey, it was 8.4%);

Marina Helena (New) – 2.1% (in the last survey, it was 2.9%);

John Pepper (PCO) – 0.5% (in the last survey, it was 0.2%);

Baby Haddad (DC) – 0.3% (in the last survey, it was 0.6%);

Ricardo Senese (UP) – 0.3% (in the last survey, it was 0.3%);

Altino Pleasures (PSTU) – 0.2% (in the last survey, it was 0.3%);

blank/null votes – 6.5% (in the last survey, it was 6.5%);

don’t know/didn’t answer – 4.5% (in the last survey, it was 4.7%).

REJECTION

Boulos and Marçal are technically tied in rejection. Of those interviewed, 34.3% would not vote for the PSOL candidate under any circumstances, while 32.5% would not vote for the influencer.

Here are the rejection rates for each candidate:

Guilherme Boulos (Psol) – 34.3% (was 34.1%);

Pablo Marcal (PRTB) – 32.5% (was 31.8%);

Datena (PSDB) – 20.7% (was 19.4%);

Tabata Amaral (PSB) – 12.1% (was 11.5%);

Ricardo Nunes (MDB) – 10.0% (was 13.2%);

John Pepper (PCO) – 9.5% (was 9.6%);

Baby Haddad (DC) – 8.2% (was 9.5%);

Marina Helena (New) – 7.8% (was 8.7%);

Altino Pleasures (PSTU) – 6.4% (was 7.7%);

Ricardo Senese (UP) – 6.1% (was 6.5%).

2nd Round

In a race between Nunes and Boulo, the survey shows that the current mayor would win with 51.1% of voting intentions. The PSOL candidate has 33.6%. Another 9.4% said they would vote for neither candidate, blank or null. 5.9% of those interviewed did not know how to answer.

In the scenario of a dispute between Boulos and Marçal. The deputy has 43.3% of voting intentions. The influencer has 37.2%. The option “none/blank/null” is the choice of 13.4% of those interviewed and 6.1% said they did not know.

In the dispute between Nunes and Marçal, the mayor has the advantage. He has 51.4% of voting intentions compared to 27.3% of the former coach. Another 15.6% chose the option “none/blank/null” and 5.7% said they did not know.

