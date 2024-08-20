Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/19/2024 – 21:59

The participation of Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), Federal Deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL) and journalist José Luiz Datena (PSDB) in the next electoral debates will be analyzed on a case-by-case basis by their respective campaigns, with priority given to events broadcast on television. On Monday, the 19th, the trio chose not to attend the third debate in São Paulo, organized by the magazine Lookand this absence strategy should be repeated on future occasions.

The candidates justified their absence from the debate by claiming scheduling conflicts, opting to prioritize other commitments over the event organized by the magazine. Behind the scenes, however, the campaigns expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome of the last meetings. Influencer Pablo Marçal (PRTB) has used the debates to attack opponents and make catchphrases, which are then shared on his social media as “cuts” – short, decontextualized videos.

The PRTB candidate’s strategy has particularly bothered the campaigns of Nunes and Boulos, who are leading in voting intentions, according to opinion polls. Nunes, who is competing for the Bolsonarist electorate with Marçal, was labeled by the former coach as the candidate of the “fake right”. Boulos has been the target of Marçal’s insinuations about drug use. The campaigns’ main complaint is the lack of rules in the debates to curb the influencer’s attacks.

Nunes’s interlocutors believe that the decision not to participate in the debate was successful, since the event ended up highlighting the absence of the three candidates, instead of focusing on the controversies involving Marçal, as occurred in previous debates. The tendency is for the mayor to avoid most debates from now on. The campaign will analyze each case individually, but the expectation is that Nunes will only participate in the most far-reaching televised debates.

The mayor’s strategists believe that his absence from the debates will be compensated, at least in part, by the extensive television and radio time that Nunes will have at his disposal. Furthermore, by avoiding the debates, the mayor reduces the opportunity for his opponents to exploit opposing narratives on social media, in addition to exposing himself less to direct attacks – in the first two debates, he was the main target.

One factor that could influence Nunes’ decision on whether or not to participate in the upcoming debates is the presence of Boulos. If the PSOL candidate decides not to attend, Nunes will feel more comfortable not to attend, according to allies. During the pre-campaign, Nunes’ team already discussed the need to participate in all the debates, taking into account the strain that these events could cause the mayor, who, as the incumbent, tends to be the preferred target of his opponents.

In the morning, Nunes expressed dissatisfaction with the rules and the number of debates scheduled for this election. “There are a lot of debates scheduled. It’s impressive. The media needs to try to come together, because this amount of debates doesn’t add up to anything, and look at the issue of the rules. It’s not possible for someone to go to the debate, make so many attacks and have this stay in the air,” he said at a press conference.

As shown by the Statethe PSOL campaign has shown discomfort with the climate of animosity in the debates since last week. According to Boulos’ interlocutors, conversations are taking place with the media to ensure that the rules established in the debates are followed and that candidates who disrespect them are punished. Boulos’ participation in the next debates will depend on these adjustments. There is also the expectation that the PSOL candidate will prioritize the televised debates.

“I will participate in debates that do not conflict with our agenda and that have rules that ensure that the objective is to discuss the city, the government program and what really interests people,” Boulos told a journalist this morning, after being asked about his participation in the upcoming debates.

Datena, for his part, will prioritize campaign commitments that make it clear to the public that he is no longer a television presenter but a candidate for mayor, according to the journalist’s allies. In this sense, street events, such as the one he held on Monday, the 19th, when he walked down Jacu-Pêssego Avenue, should prevail over debates.

The PSDB party believes that the level of the meetings was very low due to the dynamics created by Marçal. Datena told allies that, at a certain point, he had to act as a sort of moderator in the face of the warlike atmosphere that had been created and that he will only attend other debates if stricter rules are in place. The journalist’s participation in future events will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

“Datena walked on the sidewalk in Jacu-Pêssego, took the opportunity to talk to a dozen people about what they miss, people stopped their cars to talk to him. That is worth more than any debate,” said José Aníbal (PSDB), vice president on the ticket.