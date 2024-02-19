President compared Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip to the extermination of Jews. Supported by the PT member, Psol deputy said he was not a commentator on his statements

The main pre-candidates for Mayor of São Paulo spoke out regarding the president's statement Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) who compared Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip with the extermination of Jews carried out by Adolf Hitler (1889-1945) during the Second World War (1939-1945). The PT member spoke on Sunday (Feb 18, 2024), during a conversation with journalists in Addis Ababa (Ethiopia).

According to Conib (Israeli Confederation of Brazil) and the Israeli Federation of the State of São Pauloin the capital of São Paulo alone there are around 60,000 Jews living out of the 120,000 who currently reside in Brazil.

Read in the infographic below what the current mayor of São Paulo said, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), and the pre-candidates Guilherme Boulos (Psol), Tabata Amaral (PSB) and Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil):

And read below in more detail what each person said.

Ricardo Nunes

The mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB) expressed himself on his profile on X (formerly Twitter). In the 2024 municipal elections, he has the support of PL (Liberal Party) and the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Here is what Nunes wrote:

said to be “intolerable” the comparison made by Lula;

stated that Israel has the right to protect and defend itself;

for him, statements like that of the PT member “feed” anti-Semitism;

wished solidarity with the Jewish community.

Guilherme Boulos

Nunes' main opponent in the dispute for the capital of São Paulo, the deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol) spoke in an interview with BandNews Radio this Monday (19.Feb.2024). He has the support of Lula in 2024. His running mate is the PT member Marta Suplicy (PT). Here is what Boulos said:

When asked if he thought there was an “exaggeration” in Lula’s speech, Boulos replied that it was not “commentator on the President of the Republic’s speeches” and who is not a candidate for mayor of Tel Aviv – watch here to the declaration.

Tabata Amaral

The deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB) used its profile on X to criticize Lula's statement. Said sorry “deep” Lula's comment, classified by her as “wrong It is irresponsible”. Tabata has the support of the vice president Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) in 2024. Here is what the congresswoman wrote:

declared that comparing the current war to the Holocaust is “wrong” It is “irresponsible”;

stated that a ceasefire was necessary “urgent” in Palestine and the release of the hostages;

said that statements like the PT member's only “feed” that “tragedy”.

Kim Kataguiri

The deputy Kim Kataguiri (União Brasil) stated having signed the impeachment request against Lula after the statement against the Israeli government. Here is what the congressman wrote: