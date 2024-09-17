In discussion, former coach calls the current mayor of São Paulo a “PCC tchutchuca” and says he is “going to jail”

The 1st block of the debate of RedeTV! and of the UOL with the candidates for Mayor of São Paulo was marked by a heated argument between the current mayor of the capital of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (PSDB), and the former coach Pablo Marcal (PRTB).

The discussion started after the former coach stated that Ricardo Nunes will be arrested “for touching the children’s lunch”. The speech came shortly after the current mayor stated that Marçal “creates provocations”. Nunes said: “He left prison, but prison didn’t leave him”.

The argument was interrupted by the mediator, journalist Amanda Klein, who gave a warning to the two candidates for speaking “out of turn”. She stated that they would be suspended from the block if they reoffended.

Klein handed the voice back to Marçal, who was exercising his right of reply. The candidate continued the accusations against Nunes: “PCC’s Tchuchuca is the future ex-mayor. He’s going to jail. You used the accounts of your wife, daughter and 100 others who are indicted by the Federal Police. I promise. Vote 28 and I’ll put this Ricardo Nunes in jail.”.

The mediator then stated that she saw the candidates’ behavior with “sadness” and said that “the The debate must be about politics and not about the police.”

Minutes before the discussion, Nunes stated that Marçal attacks all candidates and that the repeated attacks are disturbing. “We need to raise the bar. No proposal is possible if there is no capacity for dialogue and respect for you, who will decide the future of the city.”he said in reference to voters.

In his reply, Marçal recalled Nunes’ alleged assault on his wife and stated: “If she forgave you, the people of São Paulo will not forgive you”.

CHAIR IN MARÇAL

The debate between candidates for Mayor of São Paulo on Sunday (15.Sep.2024), in a meeting promoted by TV Culturawas marked by chair what Datena (PSDB) resulted in Pablo Marcal (PRTB) – watch here behind the scenes of the aggression.

The former coach was admitted to a hospital in the capital of São Paulo, being released the next day. He registered a police report against the journalist. The presenter said he was wrongbut who does not regret it and who hopes to have “washed the soul” of voters with the chair.

The chair in Marçal became a meme on social media.

Relive below how the previous debates in SP went:

There are 2 more scheduled debates: