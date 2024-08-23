Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/23/2024 – 8:08

In a move to confront Pablo Marçal’s rise among the Bolsonarist electorate, Mayor Ricardo Nunes (MDB), candidate for reelection, began to highlight the alliance with Jair Bolsonaro (PL), at the same time that the former president began a forceful attack against the influencer and businessman – who is running for Mayor of São Paulo for the PRTB.

The threat that Marçal’s candidacy represents to the alliance around Nunes became clear after the most recent Datafolha poll, released this Thursday, the 22nd. According to the survey, federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL), the influencer and the mayor are technically tied for first place in the electoral race. Marçal grew seven points in two weeks and appears numerically ahead of Nunes.

The influencer’s significant performance in voting intentions coincided with Bolsonaro’s attack. Yesterday morning, the former president shared on his official WhatsApp channel, which has 1.2 million followers, a video gathering several moments in which Marçal criticizes him.

2026

For Bolsonaro’s coreligionists, Marçal’s rise in the polls not only raised an alert about a possible defeat for Nunes in the capital of São Paulo, but also made Bolsonaro realize that the influencer could represent a risk to his dominance on the right and his group’s political project in 2026.

The compilation of images shows Marçal calling President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Bolsonaro “birds of a feather,” “populists,” and supporters of dictators. The influencer even goes as far as to say that Lula and Bolsonaro “are the same person” and that the difference is that one of them is missing a finger.

At other points in the eight-minute video, Marçal appears to say that there is a “messiah who wants to be responsible for the entire nation and doesn’t care about anything” and that two candidates, referring to Lula and Bolsonaro, will put a gang in the Planalto. When contacted, Marçal had not responded by the time this text was published.

‘Us?’

In yet another indication that he has started a war against the influencer, Bolsonaro mocked a comment he made on his social media. Marçal wrote: “Up, captain. Like you said: they’re going to miss us.” Bolsonaro responded sarcastically: “Us? Cheers.”

Marçal responded to the former president’s reversal and, in a rebuttal, told Bolsonaro that he donated R$100,000 to his 2022 presidential reelection campaign, in addition to helping him with digital strategies, making the former president record “more than 800 videos” at the Planalto Palace. Despite the public embarrassment, the influencer decided to use the clash as campaign material. His press office shared screenshots of the messages on the broadcast list with journalists, highlighting the controversy: “Pablo Marçal and Jair Bolsonaro argue in Instagram post”.

Allies of the former president see the video against Marçal as an indication that he may become more actively involved in the election in São Paulo, from which he had been distant until now. Nunes’ own campaign, however, has been resisting pressure to “Bolsonarize” his candidacy further and prevent the national polarization that marked the last presidential election from being carried over to the São Paulo race.

Relationship

Last Friday, the 16th, the mayor and federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) met to align the relationship between the PMDB campaign and Bolsonarism and discuss the operation to contain Marçal’s growth. The meeting took place at the agency of marketing expert Duda Lima, before the release of the latest electoral polls.

Nunes and Eduardo recorded a chat in which the mayor responded to questions posed by the deputy, demonstrated that he is conservative and said that he does not support former deputy Joice Hasselmann (Podemos), an enemy of Bolsonarism. A video of the mayor supporting the candidate for city councilor angered the former president and is considered one of the reasons he praised Marçal in an interview with a radio station in Rio Grande do Norte last week.

The conversation between the deputy and the mayor also addressed issues dear to Bolsonaro voters, such as abortion and what they call “gender ideology”.

Eduardo Bolsonaro also publicly criticized Marçal for a report by State which revealed that members of Marçal’s party are involved in a scheme to exchange luxury cars for cocaine in drug trafficking operations with the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC).

On the horizon for Jair Bolsonaro’s son is the 2026 Senate election. After the Bolsonaro clan’s offensive began, the influencer praised Eduardo and called him “brother.” “You will be our senator for São Paulo,” Marçal said on X (formerly Twitter) yesterday. “Up, brother,” he wrote.

Senate

Bolsonaro family allies believe that the PRTB candidate is seeking to use the municipal elections to position himself as a candidate for one of the two seats that will be up for grabs in two years. Marçal has told allies that his focus is on the Executive branch and that he does not want to be a senator.

Although Bolsonaro and his party support Nunes’ reelection, the former president has already made controversial statements about the mayor, stating, for example, that Nunes is not his “dream candidate.” Now, the expectation of the former president’s closest circle is that future polls may already reflect Bolsonaro’s artillery against the influencer.

Other excerpts from the video shared yesterday by Bolsonaro show Marçal criticizing the former president’s political trajectory, recalling that he failed to become president of the Chamber of Deputies and approved only two bills in his 27-year term. At one point in the video, Marçal states that “no one cares about left and right” and that he “is not obligated to be either left or right.” “Pablo Marçal, have you stopped thinking?” asks the message that ends the video.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.