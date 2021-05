The Madrid mayor Andrea Levy and Noelia Arroyo attended the recital LUKASZ MICHALAK

The Cartagena alternative rock band Nunatak performed this Friday at the San Isidro Festival in Madrid, as part of a cultural exchange and promotion program of the Madrid and Cartagena city councils. Thus he resumed the presentation of his fourth album, ‘Nunatak and wild flowers’. The Madrid mayor Andrea Levy and Noelia Arroyo attended the recital.