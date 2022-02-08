This is one of those cases that surpasses fiction. In Los Angeles, United States, Mary Margaret Kreupera nun 80 years old, diverted 835,000 dollars (approximately 3 billion Colombian pesos). The money belonged to school funds.

The woman used them to gamble in vegasas detailed by the court in California.

He also used the money to finance trips to luxury hotels in Lake Tahoe, near the border between the states of California and Nevada, where tourists can walk to the Sierra Nevada in summer or winter.

Mary opted for a life of poverty when she took her religious vows six decades ago. However, that day of the trial she confessed: “I know that I have sinned, that I have broken the law. no apologies”, declared the woman in court.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the nun was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. Kreuper accepted that her crimes violated her vows, the commandments, the law, and the sacred trust given to her by those responsible for the school.

(Keep reading: ‘Vegan Fridays’ kick off in New York public schools.)

The nun admitted having committed the crime of fraud and money laundering during a court hearing last year.

The court was informed that Kreuper diverted the money that he had been sent to Saint James Catholic School for charitable donations and student fees to secret accounts controlled only by her.

The woman used them to place bets in Las Vegas.

The nun asked the employees to destroy documents that could incriminate her, just as the date of an accounting audit was approaching, according to the court file.

Likewise, ‘Los Angeles Times’ stated that when the local archdiocese confronted the woman, she said that fathers received better salaries than mothers. nuns and decided to give himself a raise for the 60 years he had been in religious life.

(You may be interested: Mysterious electromagnetic energy would be behind ‘Havana syndrome’).

Mark Byrne, the woman’s attorney, asked that she be allowed to serve her sentence at the convent where she was held before her crimes were exposed in 2018.

According to the ‘Long Beach Press-Telegram’ newspaper, Judge Otis D. Wruht II ordered the nun to reimburse the school for the money.

“But, at some point, he got completely out of the way, and I think he understands that. I hope he understands, ”said the judge.

More news

– Filtered US response to Russia’s demands not to invade Ukraine

– Canada: Ottawa declares ‘state of emergency’ over anti-vaccine protests

– Ómicron mercilessly punishes the United States and pushes away the end of the pandemic

– Europe is experiencing ‘the most dangerous moment’ since the Cold War, says the EU

Trends WEATHER