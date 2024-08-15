Japan’s transport operators announced on Thursday, August 15, major cancellations and delays that will affect dozens of trains and hundreds of flights since Friday, due to the expected influence of Typhoon Ampil in the region.

The disruptions are expected to affect a large number of travellers, as they occur just before the return operation from the Obon holiday period, when a large number of journeys take place, especially from large cities like Tokyo to rural areas, with their consequent returns.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) has warned of risk of landslides, river overflows, flooding in low-lying areas and strong winds and waves due to the storm, which led operators to set suspensions in advance, even though the probability of the typhoon making landfall in the archipelago is decreasing.

“We want to increase surveillance” in advance, a spokesman for the meteorological agency said during a press conference broadcast on the public channel NHK.

The JR East railway company announced that part of the bullet train services on the lines Tohoku, Joetsu, Hokuriku and Yamagata, will be suspended throughout Friday, affecting 20 services, with the possibility of suspensions and delays on the Hokuriku and Akita high-speed lines, depending on the weather situation.

Bullet train. Photo:iStock

For its part, JR Central announced the suspension of the Tokaido Line between Tokyo and Nagoya stationsand put special trains into operation on Thursday in anticipation of an increase in the number of passengers who will choose to travel early.

Two major Japanese airlines, Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA)canceled hundreds of flights to and from Tokyo’s Haneda and Narita airports for Friday, when the typhoon’s greatest impact is expected in the capital and its surrounding areas.

Ampil, the seventh typhoon of the Pacific season, was at 12:45 p.m. local time (3:45 a.m. GMT) about 260 kilometers southeast of Aogashima Island, the southernmost and most isolated island of the Izu archipelago, south of Tokyo, according to the latest data from the JMA.

All Nippon Airways. Photo:iStock

The wind storm was moving at 20 kilometers per hour in a northerly direction.with an atmospheric pressure of 970 hPa at its centre, and carrying gusts of wind of up to 180 kilometres per hour.

Meteorological authorities expect intense storms with storm surges to occur in the eastern and northeastern regions of the archipelago until Saturday.which is why the Coast Guard also requested that large vessels leave Tokyo Bay or refrain from entering it.

Ampil is expected to bring up to 150 millimetres of rain in the Kanto-Koshin region, where Tokyo is located (east), up to 100 millimetres in the Tokai region (central) and 80 millimetres in the Tohoku region (northeast) in the 24 hours until 6:00 a.m. local time on Friday.

In the next 24 hours until early Saturday, rainfall is expected to reach 300 millimetres in Kanto-Koshin and 120 millimetres in the Tokai and Tohoku areas.

