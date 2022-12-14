Ukraine discovers “first” torture chamber for children in Kherson

“We have really hit rock bottom in Kherson”. Words filled with regret and concern, those of the commissioner for human rights of the unicameral Ukrainian parliament Dmytro Lubinets, who thus commented on the news of the discovery by authorities of a chamber the Russians used to detain and torture children during their occupation of the city.

It is not the first to have been discovered by the secret services, but none of the previous ones had ever been used in this way: “We recorded the torture of children for the first time – commented Lubinets in fact – I thought that the bottom could not be broken after Bucha, Irpin…”

According to local testimony, other victims of torture in the facility knew that the Ukrainian children had been held there by the Russian security servicesthat they had called there room “the children’s cell“. To the little ones they were given little water and almost no food, as well as being subjected to psychological abuse by Russian jailers, who intimidated them by telling them that their parents had abandoned them and that they would never go home. A 14-year-old boy was arrested and subsequently tortured just for taking a picture of broken Russian equipment.

Ukraine discovers more torture chambers for children in Kharkiv

In addition to Kherson, the Russians also set up torture chambers for children in the Kharkiv region during their occupation: “I personally saw two torture chambers in Balakleya” in Kharkiv oblast, “which were opposite each other One boy was there for 90 days. He said he was tortured: they cut him with a knife, heated the metal and burned part of his bodythey took him out several times to be hit and shot over his head,” Lubinets said.

