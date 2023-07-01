Home page World

Some places are now overrun by tourists. That is why popular holiday regions decide rules for travelers. The most important at a glance.

Munich – Since the end of the corona pandemic, travel has been back in fashion. Popular holiday destinations are literally overflowing with tourists. Where there is lucrative sales for locals, however, problems associated with the many travelers are not far away. Therefore, many cities, municipalities and countries have set up rules and measures for their guests to keep mass tourism under control. These laws apply in Spain, Italy and Croatia.

country Spain Population 47.42 million Capital city Madrid king Felipe VI

These new rules apply to holidaymakers in Spain

When you think of a holiday in Spain, Mallorca often comes to mind in this country. According to the internet portal hotelier.de around five million air travelers would come to the island from Germany alone every year. The total tourism turnover on the island is around 12 billion euros.

Many rules and laws apply to vacationers on Mallorca’s beaches. © Imago

But especially on Mallorca, the residents seem to be struggling with mass tourism. That is why holidaymakers on Mallorca are soon threatened with a general ban on alcohol on the open road. The initiative for this came from a coalition of gastronomy, hotel and tourism associations, because the behavior of the “drunk tourists” is no longer acceptable and a threat to tourism in Mallorca – said the president of the initiative Juan Ferrer in a statement. The government wants to implement the regulation in the coming weeks.

New rules for Ballermann vacationers on Mallorca

The government in Mallorca has already decided on a comprehensive package of new rules for holidaymakers and restaurateurs. Among them are new restrictions for party locations at Ballermann. People under the age of 18 are no longer allowed to go to clubs and discos. In addition, access controls are to be tightened in general, and guests who attract negative attention are now threatened with a quicker ban. Already after the corona pandemic, the government in Mallorca decided to ban so-called alcohol flat rates in all-inclusive hotels. In addition, there is already a smoking ban on beaches in Mallorca.

Italian municipalities warn of a collapse in tourism – these rules apply to vacationers

The Mediterranean state of Italy has also repeatedly drawn up rules and laws for tourists in recent years. More are to follow. Because more and more frequently, Italian municipalities warned of the collapse of tourists and called for new laws. Recently, for example, several Italian holiday regions had banned chewing gum and drinking beer on the beach. It is already forbidden to take shells, stones or sand from nature. Smoking is also strictly forbidden on beaches.

Tourists should also respect the country’s landmark. Only recently did the video of a man carving the names of himself and his girlfriend into the Colosseum in Rome spread. The tourist now faces a fine of up to 20,000 euros and up to five years in prison. As early as 2014, a holidaymaker was fined 20,000 euros and suspended for four years for painting on the walls of the famous amphitheater.

New rules and laws in force for drivers in Italy

Motorists in Italy should also be prepared for the laws on the road. Among other things, it is even forbidden to hang your arm out of the window while driving. After all, a law states that both hands must be on the wheel. In addition, in the middle of the holiday season, Italy has drastically tightened traffic regulations for drivers. Anyone who is under the influence of drugs such as alcohol, for example, faces a 30-year driver’s license suspension.

country Italy Capital city Rome Population 59.11 million (2021) prime minister Giorgia Meloni (Status: 2023)

The two Holiday islands Lampedusa and Linosa even completely ban cars for tourists. In future, e-scooters may only be ridden with a protective helmet and will soon have to have a license plate. Particularly curious: In one Italian region it is even forbidden to kiss in the car.

Holiday regions in Croatia pass laws for tourists

Croatia has become increasingly popular among German tourists in recent years. For example, the TV series Game of Thrones is believed to have played a key role in making the coastal city of Dubrovnik even more desirable for travellers. According to the government, however, the population has been struggling with mass tourism and therefore wants to build a suitable infrastructure for tourism, which includes some rules and laws for holidaymakers.

The port city of Split wants to promote quality tourism in the city with rules and laws. © Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez.

Among other things, the government in Dubrovnik has issued a curious ban on suitcases in the old town. Suitcases will soon be banned in public, the reason for this being the noise pollution that comes with it. Therefore, restaurateurs should also be prosecuted whose guests behave too loudly. In the worst case, a permanent closure by the authorities threatens.

Split passes new rules against holidaymakers’ drinking tourism

The holiday city of Split also recently adopted new rules for tourists. The changes are not due to mass tourism, but much more to a desired “change in profile” of the city, as the government announced. Similar to Mallorca, the population wants to get away from “booze tourism” and promote more quality tourism. Urinating, drinking alcohol and sleeping in public is therefore prohibited in the old town.

Due to the misconduct of holidaymakers in Split, the city council has issued new rules of conduct. © dpa / Fernando Gutierrez-Juarez

Bathing in fountains and climbing monuments and sights are also punishable. Wearing bathing suits is also not allowed outside of beaches. Anyone caught not disposing of their rubbish properly also faces a hefty fine.

Bali is also setting new rules for vacationers

The holiday paradise of Bali, which has become increasingly popular in Europe, has also decided on new rules for mass tourism. Among other things, vacationers on the Indonesian island would from now on receive information about the rules of the islands in their respective language upon arrival. In addition, the rules for holy sites have been tightened. Swimwear and indecent clothing are also prohibited in public, with the exception of beaches.