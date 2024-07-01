Home page World

From: Julia Stanton

Press Split

While people in many parts of Italy are suffering from a heat wave, a severe storm raged in northern Italy over the weekend.

Turin — Not only in Germany, Austria and Switzerland experienced severe storms over the weekend: heavy rain and thunderstorms also caused chaos in northern Italy. This is not the first time that storms have caused chaos in the area this year. There were already floods and landslides there at the beginning of June.

Floods and landslides: Several people have to be evacuated

During the night of Sunday (July 1), the storm caused several rescue operations in various regions in northern Italy. The situation was particularly critical in the Aosta Valley, where flooding and landslides occurred in several mountain towns.

In Cervinia, several houses and shops were flooded. A campsite had to be evacuated. In Turin, dozens of people had to leave their homes because of the storm. In Cogne, a holiday resort was isolated because of the landslides. A family with a small child was rescued there, among others. In Locana in Piedmont, 37 people even had to be evacuated from a restaurant after a landslide. This was reported by the news portal stol.it.

Waterfall overflows: Heavy flooding in northern Italy

Currently, images of an overflowing waterfall in Noasca, a town near Turin, are circulating on social media. The waterfall is normally a popular tourist attraction. The situation on site is currently under control. The water level of the torrent has now dropped.

But while northern Italy is battling storms, the rest of Italy is under heat alert. Eleven cities have declared the orange warning level. The Ministry of Health has issued heat warnings for several regions. (jus)