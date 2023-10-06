Home page World

From: Teresa Toth

Anyone driving abroad should familiarize themselves with the traffic rules there. In Austria, drivers can be prosecuted for “impairment of possession”.

Kitzbühel – Different traffic rules apply in other countries – even for holidaymakers. In Austria there is a strict speed limit of 130. Middle lane drivers also face hefty penalties. However, the country has other, much less well-known regulations for drivers. A German holidaymaker experienced one of them painfully.

German holidaymaker stunned by letter: “Austria has always been a beautiful holiday destination”

Matthias Krämer has been to Austria several times and has never had any problems. “Austria has actually always been a very beautiful and desirable holiday destination,” explains the German Interview with ZDF consumer magazine “Wiso”.. But now he sees it differently. The reason is a nasty letter that the holidaymaker received after his last stay.

A lawyer wrote the letter. He is accused of having committed a traffic offense. Background: Krämer accidentally drove his car into a dead end in Kitzbühel. While turning, his rear wheel ended up on private property. A surveillance camera captured the offense, which the lawyer describes as so-called “possessive interference.”

German holidaymaker should be sued for at least 500 euros for offenses in Austria

According to Austrian law, a disturbance of property occurs when a disturber interferes with someone else’s property rights, knowing full well that it is someone else’s property. “Parking a vehicle for a very short time in a private parking space is considered sufficient to constitute a disturbance of property,” explains the Austrian Chamber of Commerce on its website. Neither the duration nor the time of day would play a role.

Examples of possession disorder:

Parking the vehicle on one private parking space .

. Unasked things Entering a rental apartment by the landlord.

by the landlord. Unauthorized Replacing locks in apartments and houses, for example through roommates.

in apartments and houses, for example through roommates. Source: Austrian Chamber of Commerce

“I should be sued for at least 500 euros, plus compensation costs, plus legal fees,” says Krämer in an interview. The alternative: He pays 345 euros and the charges would be dropped. “That stunned us,” explains the holidaymaker. He doesn’t plan to pay the fine and wants to go through a trial. So far, however, he hasn’t heard anything else. The letter is now almost a year old.

The ADAC advises German drivers to take property disturbance mail from Austria seriously

However, Michael Niessen, head of foreign law at the ADAC, advises not to take trespassing mail from Austria lightly: “Most courts tend to rule in favor of the landowner and not in favor of the driver.” The danger of this Niessen warns that criminal offenses are lurking all over Austria.

In Austria, different traffic rules apply than in Germany – even holidaymakers are not spared from penalties. © Lennart Preiss/dpa

Horst Wendling knows the problem. He is a lawyer in Kitzbühel and has already represented 30 holidaymakers from Germany who were accused of trespassing on property, he tells “Wiso”. But unlike Niessen, he advises drivers not to pay the fine. “It’s a rip-off,” he says. It is almost impossible for drivers to see where the boundaries of public and private property are.

The Austrian Automobile Club is calling for a change in the law to combat rip-offs

German tourists are also said to have received mail in Vienna near the main train station in the past because of property disturbances. The sender is the company “Zupf Di” (in German: “Verzieh’ Dich”), which works with parking lot tenants and demands fines of 399 euros. Again ORF reports, the Austrian Automobile, Motorcycle and Touring Club (ÖAMTC) – the Austrian counterpart to the German ADAC – sees this as a sophisticated business model. And demand a change in the law against rip-offs.

Since May 1, 2023, certain traffic violations have become more expensive in Austria. Among other things, this is intended to combat the use of cell phones while driving. In Rhineland-Palatinate, a special speed camera has already been used for this purpose. (tt)