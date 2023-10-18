Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Split

Large-scale operation: Police forces (symbolic photo) and fire departments are looking for a missing woman from Bolzano. © Hahne / Eibner press photo

A woman from Bolzano has been missing since Monday. A large-scale search operation is underway. Recordings from surveillance cameras should now be evaluated.

Bolzano – There are still many unanswered questions about the missing person case. Police, the Bolzano professional fire department and several volunteer fire departments have been looking for a woman since Monday evening (October 16th), according to the South Tyrolean news portal stol.it reported. The woman came from the Pustertal and lives in the old town of Bolzano (South Tyrol/Italy).

Major operation in South Tyrol: Numerous emergency services are looking for a missing woman from Bolzano

According to the media report, the partner of the missing person raised the alarm on the night from Monday to Tuesday. However, the search operation for the woman from the Pustertal by the fire brigade was called off at around 6 p.m.

Missing people in Bolzano: Police are looking for leads – surveillance cameras should be evaluated

Recordings from surveillance cameras, apparently especially near the train station, should now be evaluated, it is said. It could be that the missing person left Bolzano. It was initially unclear whether the search for the woman would be expanded. There are currently no further details about the missing person or background information available.

Only recently did the city of Bolzano install surveillance cameras at various locations. Maybe pictures of it can provide a crucial clue in the missing person case. The popular holiday destination in South Tyrol actually wants to get a garbage problem under control with these video recordings.

A young woman from Bavaria has been missing from a lake in Italy since the beginning of September. Youthful high spirits and alcohol probably led to the tragic accident. (ml)