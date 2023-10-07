Home page World

Split

Residents in Herat have left their homes due to fears of building collapses. © Mashal/XinHua/dpa

Several earthquakes within a short period of time were felt in two countries. The authorities in Afghanistan fear hundreds of deaths. An initial assessment by the UN makes the extent of the disaster clear.

Kabul/Tehran – According to estimates by the United Nations (UN), more than 100 people have died after several strong earthquakes in Afghanistan. In addition, hundreds of houses were destroyed in the affected region, said the UN emergency relief office OCHA. According to unconfirmed reports, the number of deaths could be closer to 320, the statement added.

Afghanistan’s civil protection agency had previously expressed concerns about hundreds of possible deaths. Seven villages in the severely affected border province of Herat were completely destroyed, a spokesman for the national disaster control told the German Press Agency. Many residents are believed to be under rubble.

According to the spokesman for the Taliban ruling Afghanistan, Sabiullah Mujahid, military and rescue organizations have been ordered to rush to the earthquake-affected region to help. Hospitals were therefore preparing for numerous injured people. According to the UN, several aid organizations have already mobilized support.

Videos on social media showed devastated villages with piles of rubble, among which numerous victims are suspected. In the provincial capital of Herat, crowds of people poured onto the streets out of concern that buildings would collapse, residents reported.

Border region near Iran

On Saturday morning, at least eight earthquakes shook the border region near Iran within a short period of time. The US earthquake monitoring station USGS put the magnitude at values ​​between 4.6 and 6.3. The tremors occurred in the morning northwest of the Afghan border town of Herat, at a shallow depth of around ten kilometers.

The quakes were also felt in neighboring Iran. Residents of the metropolis of Mashhad in Iran, around 300 kilometers from the earthquake zone, said that the walls of houses were shaking. According to Iran’s state media, teams were sent to border areas to inspect possible damage.

A resident of the Afghan province of Herat reported the strong tremors: “We fled the buildings,” said the man. “Everyone is in the open and no one knows what happened to their houses.” More than two million people call the Afghan border province home.

Severe earthquakes occur again and again in the region where the Arabian, Indian and Eurasian plates meet. More than 1,000 people died in a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan in 2022. After several decades of conflict, many houses are poorly built. Earthquakes therefore often cause great damage. dpa