From: Martina Lippl

The beaches of Brittany in France, like here near Douranenez, are picturesque. Finds of cow carcasses pose a puzzle for authorities. © imago

Horrific discoveries concern France. Numerous cow carcasses have been discovered on the coast of Brittany in recent weeks.

Paris – A couple made a macabre discovery while walking on the beach in December. The two discovered a dead cow on the beach in Finistère in Brittany. The incident shocked France. Because it's obviously not an isolated case.

Dead cattle on the beaches of Brittany (France)

Several cattle carcasses have been found on beaches in western France in recent weeks, the local broadcaster reports france3. All dead animals had their identification tags cut out. The cattle had holes in their ears.

“We were on the beach at l'Aber in Douarnenez Bay when we saw this stranded bovine. The carcass had not yet decomposed. It seemed as if the animal had only recently entered the water,” said the eyewitness france3. The couple immediately informed the community.

“There is no doubt that someone removed these tags before the animal was thrown into the water,” said Didier Cadiou of the municipality, according to the French broadcaster. The Breton suspects that the cattle died on a transport boat and was then thrown overboard.

“Don’t want to come across something like that at sea.”

“Usually you find dolphins or seals. But I've never seen a cow. I, who bathe every day, don't want to come across something like this at sea,” Monique Kerbourc'h told the newspaper Le Telegrams.

But the probability increases. Dozens of animals are said to have washed ashore in the last month. However, the origin of the animals is initially unclear.

Animal welfare organizations post photo of dead cow

The animal protection organization Fondation Brigitte Bardot calls the discovery of the carcasses on the beaches of Brittany a “scandal”. On Facebook, the organization denounces the transport of animals by sea. And refers to the suffering of thousands of animals who are on the move for days. “Some don’t survive the crossing and are thrown overboard like garbage.” The European Commission should finally revise the rules for animal transport.

Huge cargo ships transport livestock

According to the Animal Welfare Foundation, ships carrying cattle do not pass through Brittany every day france3. It's more of a weekly rhythm. The conditions on the cargo ships were often terrible.

