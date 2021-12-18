People who work in Mark Rutte’s world end up making almost the same choice. Imagery, they argue, should never be fought as a politician. You have to accept imaging – and then respond to it.

This was reflected in the practiced texts during the presentation of Rutte IV’s coalition agreement. Humility and temperance. The logical dissatisfaction in the country with politics, illustrated by plummeting confidence figures, should not be challenged.

But the strange thing was: there was every reason for this in terms of content. In recent decades, no coalition with so much ambition and extra money has started a government term. A huge expansion of the government. A top-heavy gift. The list is well known: billions for climate, housing, nitrogen, spatial planning, labor market, infrastructure, defence, etcetera.

Still, it was a document without an overarching idea. A pile of points of view – also typical of Rutte. A hastily completed agreement in outline, in which the details on some themes had overgrown the outline again.

When I walked through the House of Representatives after the presentation, and noticed that the ‘first reactions’ there too sounded very rehearsed, a passage from the final report (30 April) by informateur Herman Tjeenk Willink came to mind. They remembered it well, I thought – but apparently they hadn’t gotten to the foundation of his criticism.

In that passage, from Appendix 1 (A different management style and more dualism as a basis for mutual trust), named he shortcomings of the current national government.

“Due to privatization and corporatization,” it said, “the substantive expertise in the departments has declined considerably in recent decades.”

The idea became dominant that you could hire knowledge. The result: while the collective memory at ministries and in the House declined, ‘the dependence on external experts’, including ‘lobbyists and consultants’, grew.

The coalition agreement did contain a response to this. ‘Domain-specific expertise’ (sic) becomes more important in the appointment of top civil servants. But does that solve the problem?

In April it was not the first time that Tjeenk Willink expressed this concern. You can find comments about it in pieces he wrote from the 1980s onward. And what’s more: from the 1990s on, his criticism was echoed in numerous investigative reports by high councils of state, ranging from the Netherlands Court of Audit (1995) to the First room (2012).

My favorite detail: the Senate even decided a English summary to release. But the irony is: even with the Dutch version almost nothing has been done. For example, all the criticism since the 1990s on the privatization and corporatization of hundreds of government services rarely resulted in such an operation being reversed.

The result: a government that has had numerous sensitive tasks performed for years by outsourced services that do their work commercially, with the citizen as a customer who must fall within the product objectives.

And you can argue that this privatization of government tasks fits into the tradition of the Dutch government organisation. It is not for nothing that corona illustrated how little say The Hague has over something as fundamental as healthcare. A world of abbreviations that conceal private, regional or local institutions. The ministry as a director with great responsibility but modest powers.

Education, not even a small government task, is organized in a similar way: regionally and often on a religious or private basis. Also here: The Hague’s impotence. This spring, the cabinet released no less than 8.5 billion euros to make up for arrears due to corona. In the summer unveiled NRC the sobering result: because of the extra money, teachers in disadvantaged neighborhoods were lured away by schools from better neighborhoods. The result of good intentions in The Hague: more educational disadvantages.

So even if you ignore all skepticism about Rutte IV as a thought exercise, you can still ask the question how the government can force the useful spending of all those tens of extra billions.

Then there is the issue of expertise, which, according to Tjeenk Willink, is now more often in the hands of consultants and lobbyists. To get a better idea of ​​their influence in The Hague, I asked seven lobbyists what struck them about the coalition agreement: which lobby most effectively drew attention to its cause in the formation?

It taught me that the first interest of politicians in a coalition agreement (how much money for climate, housing, etc?) is only one – limited – view of reality.

For example, three lobbyists saw that Schiphol, led by former PvdA politician Dick Benschop, was very effective. “Despite the climate paragraph mentioned four times and, mark my words, Lelystad Airport will remain open.” The oil and chemical sectors, I noted, “played cleverly on the idea of ​​green industrial policy.” Bouwend Nederland, with ex-CDA politician Maxime Verhagen, achieved everything: 100,000 homes per year, corporations that receive more money for housing and, with regard to nitrogen, construction takes precedence over agriculture.

Lobbyists also praised how the northern provinces played off “the guilt towards Groningen” and forced the Lelylijn, a fast connection to the Randstad.

I myself noticed that you also see Americanization in influencing the agenda in The Hague. During the election campaign I already had contact with Alexander Ribbink, known from the Quote 500, who, together with VVD leader Ben Verwaayen, tech fund has. At the time, without Verwaayen’s help, Ribbink, previously a marketer at Unilever, spent “a few hundred thousand” on a campaign for higher Defense spending. As far as he’s concerned, this is elementary in a world of growing Russian and Chinese threats. But when I spoke to him in February, ‘a liberal who does not vote VVD’, he said: “Nobody cares, but I have to do this.”

However, he was received by the Minister of Defense at the time and Ribbink noticed “that my message also ended up in The Hague in a different way”. And see: according to the coalition agreement, the Defense budget will increase structurally by 3 billion euros. Add a third of the budget. Although they pointed out in The Hague that the VVD also advocated this in the campaign, and that other parties agreed relatively quickly.

Still, it seemed an interesting development to me: after ministries lost scope and expertise for decades, wealthy citizens are now also using their own money to influence The Hague.

Political parties often adopt the premise that debates about government organization are not a good idea: they barely interest voters and confirm the impression that The Hague is busy with itself.

Seen from this perspective, it is logical that nothing has been included in the coalition agreement to tackle the problem of loss of authority and expertise, which has plagued the government for decades.

Still, given the planned massive expansion of government spending, closer attention to this does not seem a bad idea. Compare it with legislative consultations, which often also involve an exploration of possible undesirable consequences.

Because it is clear that the early reservations of Tjeenk Willink in the eighties, at the start of the privatization wave, were heavily underestimated. And with that appendix of 30 April available, it should be possible not to make that mistake again.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on December 18, 2021