The suitcases could accumulate at airports in Italy on Tuesday. There are strikes.

Delays at the airport can hit vacationers on Tuesday. Anyone leaving Italy should be prepared for restrictions.

Rome/Munich – In the summertime, many people are drawn to Italy. The combination of sun, beach, sea, pizza and pasta has its appeal. The tourist rush to Germany’s neighboring country is huge. However, vacation usually goes by like nothing. If you want to return home on June 20th and intend to do so by plane, you should perhaps reconsider.

A nationwide 24-hour strike was called. Among other things, the broadcaster reported on this Canale Dieci and the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Strike in Italy: Numerous airports paralyzed in the middle of the holiday season

The waiting times could be a bit longer on Tuesday. Travelers must expect restrictions in air traffic. The strike is scheduled to begin at 00:01 and end at 23:59. According to the Italian broadcaster, the following areas should be affected by the 24-hour strike:

baggage handling and

security personnel as well

Employees of the low-cost airline Vueling.

In the middle of the holiday season: airports in Italy hit by strike

As the broadcaster reported, some time windows of the strike at various Italian airports are already known. Employees of the following companies want to join the strike:

Pursue Airport time Moditech Rome 12pm – 4pm sogeeel Alghero 12pm – 4pm Alha Airport Malpensa 11am – 3pm Tuscany Aeroporti and Handling Florence and Pisa 12pm – 4pm Eav Naples 9 a.m. – 1 p.m

But that’s not all. Because in July there is apparently to be another strike, as reported by several media unanimously. On July 15 (Saturday) the staff of the flight security company ENAV went on strike. Explosive, because at this point in time the summer holidays in some federal states of Germany (e.g. Berlin or Brandenburg) have already begun.

However, Italy is not alone with the strikes. Because in Germany, too, there were already several restrictions due to warning strikes in 2023. This is how it hit Munich Airport in March. And people also had to put up with some delays in local public transport. In the public transport dispute in Bavaria, an agreement was finally reached. (mbr)