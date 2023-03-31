Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

Agatha Christie is best known for her crime novels. (Iconic image) © Marijan Murat/dpa

The discussion about whether books should be revised based on their choice of words has been heating up society for years. Now classics by Agatha Christie are also being changed.

Munich – There has long been a heated debate about whether novels should be linguistically adapted afterwards. The background is that in some older works words were used that are pejorative for some groups of people or put them in a drawer. The debate reached a climax last year when the Ravensburger publishing house removed a Winnetou children’s book from its range.

The reason given was that the children’s book played down clichés about the treatment of the indigenous population. However, numerous people criticized the action, including the Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder, who spoke of absurd trains in the debate at the time. Now other classics of literature are being revised, this time it concerns novels by the author Agatha Christie.

Agatha Christie’s Novels Revisited: Popular Mystery Stories Starring Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot

Agatha Christie is one of the most successful writers in the world. Loud Germany radio culture more than two billion books have been sold by her. She is particularly known for her crime novels, above all with the protagonists Miss Marple and Hercule Poirot. Like the British newspaper Thelegraph reported, some passages will be changed in new editions of Christie’s books. The author has previously been accused of racism and anti-Semitism. For example, her 26th novel “And then there were none more” even had a racist word in the title in the English original.

Loud Thelegraph insults and references to an ethnic origin are said to have been removed. According to the report, a post with a British tourist who complained about a group of children was defused in a new edition. Offensive passages about text passages about the teeth of some characters in the novel and their physique have also been deleted. The changes are intended to ensure that nobody feels offended by the language used. Therefore, some terms and descriptions have been removed or changed, it said.

Agatha Christie crime novels get a makeover: where does the problem start and where does it end?

The discussion about cultural appropriation and discrimination, as well as stereotypical representation of certain groups of people, has been going on for years. Not only literature is criticized, but also, for example, the question of which costumes you can wear at carnival. Opinions differ mainly on whether it is cultural appropriation for the sake of appreciation or exploitation.

