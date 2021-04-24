Numerology, the art of understanding the meaning of numbers, has the ability to guide us throughout our lives and helps us understand, among other things, what our mission is.

In this sense, being aware of the situations that are lodged in our unconscious helps heal. But even more so, to be who we really are.

By recognizing them, we can awaken to our true selves.

Day by day, how much we know each other

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 1: You bring the energy of a leader, of command, you will always need the recognition of third parties.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 2: You will need to work as a team, you have a lot of hypersensitivity and emotionality as well as artistic talents.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 3: You carry a sense of humor from other lives. You are friendly, hyperactive and excellent at communication.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 4: You have a tendency to do business well because you are orderly and practical. Of course, a bit stubborn and resistant to change.

Numerology has the ability to guide us throughout life. Photo: Shutterstock

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 5: You don’t listen much to the intuition you bring from past lives. It’s a shame because it’s wonderful, develop it!

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 6: you radiate enthusiasm and magnetism in love. In all your past lives always very familiar, you do not like criticism. Sometimes you like to impose your point of view and you are a perfectionist.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 7: you have a tendency to perfection, to study, to research. You are very mental, you can have several university degrees.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 8: You carry from past lives developed executive and financial capacity, you adore material and quality things. Also stability, as well as making a good impression on others.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 9: you come carrying the giving. You are a very human person, emotional and often stripped of material things. Repeatedly with past attachments

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 10: you bring a creative, original energy from other lives, you like art. You are independent and you do not like to be sent.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 11: always idealistic, dreamer, you can be a spiritual person or just the opposite. Although you appear to be a calm person inside, you are not. There is a lot of nervousness inside you.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 12: You carry from other lives wanting to communicate by speaking. But you will have to work the tact of how to say things. Impatient and anxious person.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 13: order, meticulousness and being dictatorial will be what you must harmonize since in other lives they have given you many problems.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 14: In other lives you liked the new, the versatile and the sentimental, today you repeat this. A lot of mental power but at the same time very sentimental.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 15: you have always loved to live. Enjoy home, very generous as a person. What yes: do not leave yourself for later.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 16: perfectionist and very critical. You bring from other lives being a lonely person. Only nature gives you peace. If others do not keep their word or your expectations, you will walk away without hesitation.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 17: tendency to be materialistic and unspiritual. In other lives you were in business where you were very successful.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 18: You have always focused on others, you dedicate little time to your being so fragile. People expect a lot from you, even abuse. It depends on your will to be able to change this energy that haunts you life after life.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 19: you are a dynamic person. You have always liked independence, continuously improving, sometimes with a bad temper, but without holding a grudge.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 20: You come life after life being a pacifying, diplomatic, very kind person. But you must work on self-esteem to balance giving and receiving and seeking acceptance from everyone else.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 21: you bring exaggeration, nervousness and the tendency to scatter your talents and not make use of them from other lives.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 22: You carry from past lives a developed intuition to which you should pay more attention than to your mental part. You are one of those people who will be called to contribute to humanity and its evolution.

The day we were born reveals what we carry in our unconscious. Photo: iStock Photos.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 23: you bring freedom in all your past lives. Free like the wind. Very agile mentally, quick thinking, avoids sedentary lifestyle and routine.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 24: You carry from other lives a great maternal or paternal spirit, even if you don’t have children. Companion and stubborn person who never lets himself be manipulated by others.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 25: Super high standard, from other lives you bring perfection to your life and to others, intuitive person who likes topics associated with spirituality. You will always be close to nature as it will calm you down.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 26: you bring the inclination to business from other lives. It would be important that you seek balance with your inner being and with spirituality, live more in the present and leave the past behind, live with optimism.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 27: you bring the service of others from other lives. In other lives you were a spiritual leader, that intuition that inhabits you has to be more developed.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 28: Leader and original, you bring from other lives to be a person of strong character, who still sacrifices many things to obtain achievements. Do not magnify the problems, they generate physical tensions.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 29: Master vibration that you will carry life after life contributing the desire to achieve everything. Beware of extremes, joy or sadness, anxiety if you do not channel what you think well. You will help others find their goals.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 30: portas of past lives artistic themes and related to communication. You should always have jobs that bring you pleasure.

IF YOU WERE BORN ON 31: practical person from other lives who organizes everything. Disciplined, stubborn, rigid mind. You came to develop flexibility, very earthy.

Nadir Otermin Hamed is a Holistic Therapist. Sessions and online courses. Instagram: @holisticonadir