The number of travelers in public transport was still considerably lower last year than before the corona crisis, according to figures published by Statistics Netherlands on Wednesday. Passengers checked in 966 million times with a carrier, more than a quarter less than in 2019. Even after the last corona restrictions were lifted in early 2022, check-in numbers lagged behind.

Passenger numbers are particularly lower during the morning rush hour, according to the CBS figures. On an average Tuesday in January of this year, 36 percent fewer people checked in between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. than three years ago. In the afternoon it is around 20 percent.

Working from home is one of the reasons for the relatively empty trains, buses and trams. In the pandemic, working from home was inevitable in many cases, but people have continued to do it after the pandemic. Out research this month, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management showed that 43 percent of workers regularly stayed at home in 2022, 14 percentage points more than in 2019 and barely less than during the corona crisis.

officials and bankers

Last year, the Dutch Railways was faced with outages due to staff shortages. This has also influenced passenger numbers, says Dennis Huisman, professor of Public Transport Optimization at Erasmus University. “But the effect of working from home is much greater.”

Moreover, the homeworkers leave relatively many empty places in public transport, because workplaces where working from home is possible are also more often located at locations that can be reached by train. “Think of ministries or banks, where it is customary to work from home for a day or two,” says Huisman. Conversely, people who cannot work from home, such as plumbers or home care workers, are more likely to travel by car.

Debit cards

People in the city have also started cycling more, thinks a spokesperson for the Amsterdam transport company GVB. “The arrival of e-bikes probably contributes to that.” At the GVB, there were 25 percent fewer journeys on an average working day last year than in 2019.

To make public transport more accessible, various carriers now also allow travelers to check in with their debit card. That works, says the GVB spokesperson: “Since November, travelers have already traveled five million times with their debit card.”

According to Professor Huisman, transporters in urban areas, which are less dependent on subsidies, are hit harder by the travelers who stay away. “Political choices are needed there: should the carriers receive more subsidies to maintain the timetable?”