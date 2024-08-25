Ciudad Juarez.- A list of abbreviated proceedings carried out in the juvenile courts of the Bravos District shows that the number of those sentenced for kidnapping crimes more than tripled in 2023 compared to the previous year.

According to the information available on the National Transparency Platform, last year nine convictions were issued for this crime among this segment of defendants, while in 2022 there were two. Another four sentences were recorded in 2021, none in 2020, two in 2019, three in 2018 and three in 2017. This increase coincides with the rise recorded by the Observatory of the Trust for Competitiveness and Citizen Security, according to which the number of 13 files in 2022 increased to 38 the following year, or almost triple. According to the journalistic archive, most of the kidnappings recorded in recent months have had as victims people in a condition of mobility, and this illicit activity was identified by the State Attorney General’s Office as one of the main ones among the organized crime groups that operate on this border. Criminal organizations, which in turn, according to state judicial personnel, recruit minors for illegal activities. “Most of the kidnappings are of immigrants, the victims are immigrants and because they are somehow captured by organized crime; crime has teenagers, it makes use of them and that is why there has been an increase in this crime here in Juarez,” said yesterday a judge specialized in this system – and who asked not to be cited because he does not have authorization. The judge explained that the law provides for differentiated sanctioning measures by age groups. “It is basically this issue, that different criminal groups already have young people, unfortunately teenagers and sometimes they are even very young, 14, 15 years old (…) organized crime makes use of them and they are easy targets,” he said.