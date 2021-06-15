The delta variant continues to spread in Great Britain and makes up 90 percent of British corona cases. The corona mutation shows different symptoms than previous corona types.

London – The delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread in the UK. The number of cases is increasing by 64 percent per week, and more and more patients have to be treated in intensive care units. According to figures from the UK Ministry of Health, more than 7,000 new corona cases were registered on Sunday (June 13th). The seven-day incidence is now back at just under 65. Therefore, the planned easing has been postponed by four weeks for the time being.

Delta variant of the coronavirus: symptoms differ from those of other types of corona

The British health authorities say that the delta form of the coronavirus, which was first discovered in India, is 60 percent more contagious than the variant of Sars-CoV-2, which was first detected in Germany in spring 2020. In addition, according to researchers, other symptoms than with previous corona types should occur.

As the BBC reported on Monday that a British app for monitoring corona symptoms most recently registered headaches, a runny nose and a sore throat. The delta mutation now makes up more than 90 percent of corona cases in Great Britain.

Other symptoms of the Delta mutation: more colds, less loss of taste

“We’ve been looking at the most common symptoms reported by app users since the beginning of May – and they’re not the same as before,” King’s College Tim Spector, who evaluates the reported symptoms, told the BBC. Fever continues to count as a symptom. The loss of the sense of smell and taste, on the other hand, is less common. The decline in these corona symptoms, which have so far been typical, coincides with the spread of the delta variant.

Tim Spector goes on to explain that it may feel more like a common cold, especially for younger people. Therefore, those affected should be tested in any case to avoid mistaking it for a cold. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the mutant is on the rise across Europe. The rate of those suffering from the Delta variant in Germany is still very low, but a similar development to that in Great Britain is conceivable for Germany as well. (dpa / jsch)

List of rubric lists: © imago