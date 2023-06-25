From the Tonali affair to the one not (yet) matured for Barella, but it would have been the same for Leao or Lautaro, up to Kim’s exit and the risk of Osimhen’s departure, a summer of possible divestments is looming for the big Italians , compelled by common sense to seize the opportunities that the market offers today to raise cash. A stop to the respective technical projects, but in any case they are valued players, who would leave for much higher figures than they had arrived at. A virtuous dynamic in its own way and, as the recent historian reveals and also given the short-term prospects that are emerging, totally unknown to the current technical management of Juventus.