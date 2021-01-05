He was walking the dogs in the bush and some children stopped to pet them. One asked me the age of the oldest and I told him twelve. Then he wanted to know the theoretical human age of the dog and asked how much twelve times seven were. I went white, I hid and began to do the question of whether seven times ten equals seventy, and seven times two fourteen … “Eighty-four!” The boy yelled before me. Mathematics is my nemesis. And even so, there are few things that console me more than the numbers when games like Sunday’s remind me that playing in Segunda is hell.

In september my cousin Miguel He did his calculations and the result was that to go up eighty points are needed, which means a total of twenty-four victories plus the draws that are already assumed. I have not stopped to check if this is so. And not only because I was lazy, but also because if I trusted three men to come home at dawn to leave gifts in exchange for eating my cookies, how could I not embrace such an apparently solid mathematical mean. When Espanyol finishes I always wait for Miguel’s message. Because it always sends it, almost mechanically, like a mobile that tells you how many steps you have to walk: “There are 11 victories left of the 24 that are statistically necessary for promotion. In the absence of 22 days to play ”.

“Soccer, for its part, will always be a mixture of human genius, inspirations, rebounds, instinct, mistakes, passions …”

Accepting contradictions helps to live calmly. The wise men, for example, were just that, magi, that is, they would have been heretics. They are the most pop of Catholicism and bring together alchemy and astrology. Football, for its part, will always be a mixture of human genius, inspirations, rebounds, instinct, mistakes, passions, whether the nine leaves in winter or whether the coach holds the pressure . All volatile, all uncontrollable; as I like. But in the absence of the warmth of the human it comforts me to think about the coldest: to think about statistics and numbers.