The male image venturing out on the roads with his motorcycle is getting further and further behind. According to information from the National Traffic Department (Denatran), the number of women licensed to drive motorcycles in Brazil has risen from 4.6 million to 8.2 million since 2012.

The Brazilian Association of Manufacturers of Motorcycles, Mopeds, Scooters, Bicycles and Similar (Abraciclo) also reinforces this data by pointing out that one in three motorcycle buyers currently in Brazil is female.

They still prefer the low engine capacity.

The Blokton dealership network, which has 19 stores and sells Honda motorcycles in the state of Paraná, also pointed out that 30% of sales are currently made to women.

The favorite models are the low-displacement and fuel-efficient ones, such as the Biz, the CG 160 and the PCX. But the demand for more powerful models like the CB 500X, NC750 and Africa Twin is also increasing.

“Women are more detail-oriented than men at the time of purchase, they want to know about consumption, the value of the portion that fits in their pocket, accessories that the motorcycle has, the most suitable helmet, among others”, comments Leise Braga, manager of the dealership.

Motorcycle helped overcome depression

In addition to more practical reasons, such as saving fuel, spending less time on public transport or even helping to supplement income, the motorcycle can help overcome depression.

That’s what happened to businesswoman Telma Crummenauer, who only went to buy her first motorcycle at age 53, after spending 26 years accompanying her husband on the back, and that helped her overcome depression.

Today she is part of the Filhas do vento e da Liberdade brotherhood, which has more than 10,000 supporters across the country and participated in the first female group to go around the entire state of Paraná on two wheels, in 2020.

“Motorcycles can make a big difference in women’s lives. The group changed the lives of many of them for the better and that is ageless. I see women in their 60s getting their A’s and rocking the road. On top of the bike, our spirit is free,” she said.