Female participation almost tripled in 2023 when pre-registering for the event; testing starts in November

O TSE (Superior Electoral Court) carries out, from November 27th to December 1st, the 7th edition of the Public Ballot Box Security Test, with the collaboration of information technology experts from across the country. This year, the number of women pre-registered for the event increased by 157% compared to the last edition, held in 2021.

That year, 7 women were part of the groups that carried out plans to attack electoral systems, with the aim of contributing to improvements. In 2023, 18 women are pre-registered, and one of the groups –coordinated by a woman– has a female majority, with 4 registered and one registered.

Based on institutional transparency, one of the pillars of the Electoral Justice, the test brings together experts in technology and information security from the most diverse organizations, academic institutions, public bodies, among others, to carry out attack plans on electoral systems, such as software It is hardware of the electronic voting machine.

With the event, the TSE seeks, mainly, to make improvements to the systems possible, based on the results presented, and to test the reliability of capturing and counting votes.

The main purpose of the test is to promote improvements in the electoral process, following global advances, especially in the areas of technology and information security.

With information from the Superior Electoral Court.