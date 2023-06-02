Speech occurs in the same says in which Lula appointed lawyer Cristiano Zanin to the STF

The President of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), Minister Rosa Weber, criticized the lack of women in the high leadership of the judiciary. According to her, the number is “tiny”. The statement was made on Thursday (June 1, 2023), in meeting with the president of Finland, Sauli Niinistö.

On the same day, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) nominated his lawyer Cristiano Zanin Martins, 47, to fill the seat on the Supreme Court left by former Minister Ricardo Lewandowski. There was strong pressure for the Chief Executive to nominate a woman for the post. Lula still has one more nomination in 2023. Rosa Weber is expected to retire by October 2, when she turns 75.

“We have many women at the base of the judiciary, in Justice at 1st degree, but the number decreases in the intermediary. At the summit, in the superior courts, the number is tiny”, said Weber, adding that there are only two women in the current composition of the STF – she and Justice Cármen Lúcia.

Questioned by Weber, the Finnish president said that, today, of the 18 members of the Court in the country, 6 are women. According to Sauli Niinistö, from the 1980s onwards, the number of women in the judiciary in his country began to increase.

Before taking office at the STF, Zanin will have to go through a sabbatical at the CCJ (Commission on Constitution and Justice) of the Senate. Between the questionerswill be the now senator Sergio Moro (Union Brazil-PR).

Read more about Cristiano Zanin: