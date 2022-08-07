





The total number of voters who declare they have some type of disability or reduced mobility increased by 35.27% in four years, from 939,915 to 1,271,381, according to the profile of the electorate released by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) in Brasília. According to the Electoral Justice, more than 156 million people are eligible to vote in the 2022 Elections.

Among the more than 1.2 million voters with special needs, 30.47% declared having some type of locomotion disability, 13.3% visual and 7.97% hearing impairment. In order to better serve this portion of voters, the Electoral Court implemented “several mechanisms that ensure these people the possibility of voting in places with greater accessibility”.

However, to access these mechanisms, it is necessary for the interested party to make a request to the electoral registry “in a timely manner”.

“The voter and the voter in this situation have until August 18 to request the transfer to a section with greater accessibility. The special sections are spaces adapted by the Electoral Justice that offer easy access and greater convenience and security at the time of voting”, informed the TSE.

The application can be made at any electoral registry by the interested person, with an official photo document, or through a curator, supporter or attorney.

new features

The TSE said it improved some of the software already existing and that installed “new accessibility resources” in the electronic voting machines to be used in these 2022 elections. Among the new resources are equipment that translates into Brazilian Sign Language (Libras).

“In addition, a video made by a Libras interpreter will be presented in all 577,125 electronic voting machines prepared for the election, indicating to female voters which position is currently being voted on, in this sequence: federal deputy, state or district deputy, senator , governor and president of the Republic”, added the court.

Headphones will also be available at polling stations to help blind or low vision female voters. Sound signals will indicate the number chosen and a return will be given with the name of the candidate or candidate, through synthesized voice.







