Number of victims in fire on Ferris wheel in Germany rises to 65

The death toll from the fire on the Ferris wheel during the annual Highfield music festival in the German state of Saxony has risen to 65, Tagesschau reports.

It is noted that most of the victims received minor injuries and were given medical assistance on the spot. 16 people were hospitalized, four of them received burns, one fell.

The incident occurred at a festival in the city of Leipzig. During the festival, two cabins with people inside caught fire. The German Red Cross reported that two people were seriously injured and are currently in hospital. The cause of the fire remains unknown, the fire was soon extinguished.

