Two deaths in Caraá were confirmed this Sunday (June 18); 4 people remain missing in the same city

The Civil Defense of Rio Grande do Sul confirmed this Sunday (June 18, 2023) two more deaths in the city of Caraá. With that, the number of fatal victims reached by the extratropical cyclone that hit the State and Santa Catarina on Friday (June 16, 2023) reached 13. The official data were released at 11:53 am this Sunday (June 18).

One of the victims is a male, whose age has not been disclosed. Another 5 people who were on the missing count in the same city were located alive and 4 are still missing.

The municipalities of Maquiné and Caraá have 3 deaths due to heavy rains, while São Leopoldo has two. New Hamburg, Good Principle, São Sebastião do Caí, Gravataí and Esteio account for one death each.

The number of homeless people (in public or private shelters) is 3,713 and the number of displaced people (who have vacated their homes and are staying with relatives or acquaintances) is 602.

On Saturday (17.jun), the ministers of Secom (Secretary of Social Communication) of the Presidency, Paulo Pimentaand Regional Integration and Development, Waldez Goesflew over the affected areas alongside the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB).

Then they spoke to journalists about assisting the victims of the cyclone that hit the southern region.

Watch (51min12s):